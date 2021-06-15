Amazon Payment Services opens its first FinTech Lab in DIFC

Company is developing a programme to work with SMEs, start-ups and regulators to find solutions to payment pain points

The Amazon FinTech Lab has been designed to support innovation in FinTech through collaborating with DIFC’s community of SMEs, financial institutions and start-ups to discuss the different payment pain points and come up with solutions. Photo: Getty Images

Payment processing business Amazon Payment Services rolled out its first global Amazon FinTech Lab in the DIFC Innovation Hub on Tuesday to support regional start-ups and FinTech companies driving innovation in digital payments.

The initiative aims to increase FinTech adoption in the region by providing a forum for discussions on digital payments and addressing customer pain points in making payments, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The region is going from a frontier stage to an emerging stage of financial technology. Through the Amazon FinTech Lab, we work with innovators and visionaries to turn exciting new ideas and concepts into transformational and disruptive forces in FinTech,” Omar Soudodi, managing director of Amazon Payment Services, said.

“We are looking to support innovations that will help make the payment experience easier, secure and more affordable for customers,” he told The National.

The digital payments business is booming, with the Covid-19 pandemic encouraging more businesses to deploy new technologies. Globally, digital payments are set to grow to $8.26 trillion in 2024 from $4.4tn in 2020, according to Statista.

The UAE is among the countries leading this adoption. Two thirds of people expect the country to become fully cashless by 2030, according to a poll by Standard Chartered. A report by US-based TechSci Research also found the UAE mobile wallet market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 24 per cent to $2.3 billion by 2022.

The DIFC Innovation Hub, which opened last month, is a global FinTech hub that has attracted hundreds of FinTech start-ups from across the world. Located in Gate Avenue, the 80,000 square foot facility is part of the new Dubai Future District.

“We welcome Amazon Payment Services’ first FinTech lab in the world at the Innovation Hub in DIFC,” Arif Amiri, chief executive of DIFC Authority, said. “We are looking forward to working together to drive the future of finance.”

The Amazon FinTech Lab will organise workshops for start-ups and other organisations in different industries such as e-commerce, insurance and travel to understand any payment issues they face. It is also looking to partner with regulators, payment technology companies such as Visa and Mastercard and payment processors.

“We will also mentor and co-create with FinTech companies. We will be publishing an agenda of activities that will be organised under the Amazon FinTech Lab,” Mr Soudodi said.

The lab recently had a co-creation session with Value, an Egyptian FinTech company, to make transactions more affordable for customers in Egypt and beyond, he added.

There are currently more than 300 FinTechs in the GCC tackling cash digitisation challenges, among others. The next few years will be an “exciting time” for FinTech companies in the region, according to Mr Soudodi.

The global payments industry is evolving and has reached a point where customers can make frictionless payments using their voice or biometric palm print even without a device, he added.

Published: June 15, 2021 01:14 PM

