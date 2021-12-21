Germans told ‘maximum restrictions’ needed to curb Omicron

Germans were told on Tuesday to adopt “maximum contact restrictions” to shelter from a looming wave of Omicron infections.

The advice from the Robert Koch Institute, a public health agency, went further than the measures proposed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz in talks with Germany’s 16 state premiers.

It raised the prospect of Christmas restrictions similar to those already imposed in the Netherlands and under discussion in England and other European countries.

Lockdown-sceptic Sweden announced measures on Tuesday including table service at indoor venues, a cap of 50 people at private gatherings and a recommendation for everyone able to work from home to do so.

“I understand that many are tired of this. So am I,” said Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. “But now we have a new virus variant, which means we are in a new situation.”

In Germany, the RKI’s intervention called for immediate measures. They include a 10-person limit on gatherings, longer school holidays and a ban on large events.

“If the upcoming Omicron wave is not slowed down, we have to reckon with health services being overburdened,” scientific advisers said.

But there were questions over why the health agency had apparently blindsided state leaders before their talks with Mr Scholz.

A draft proposal from Mr Scholz’s office calls for measures to be applied from December 28, rather than the immediate restrictions suggested by the RKI.

The RKI paper “doesn’t fit with what the federal government itself is saying,” Bavarian premier Markus Soeder said before the talks began.

“We’re wondering what it’s doing. That has to be cleared up today. Did the health minister not know what the RKI would do? It gives a bit of an unco-ordinated impression.”

While cases of the previously prevailing Delta variant are falling in Germany, scientists expect Omicron to become dominant within weeks.

An accelerated booster campaign has covered almost a third of Germany’s population. But about 13 million people have not yet had their first two doses.

The EU moved to firm up its booster programme on Tuesday by setting a nine-month expiry date for vaccine passports that rely on only two doses.

After that, citizens of the bloc’s member states will have to have a booster or their Digital Covid Certificate will no longer be valid. It can also be acquired with proof of a negative test result or of recovery from Covid-19.

No time limit is set for the validity of booster vaccines, because the duration of protection they offer is not yet known.

“The strength and success of this invaluable tool for citizens and business lies in its coherent use across the EU,” the bloc’s health commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, said.

“What is needed now is to ensure that booster campaigns proceed as quickly as possible.”

The EU’s drug regulator approved a fifth vaccine, Novavax, on Monday. The US company uses more traditional technology than its rivals, raising hopes this could make it popular among sceptics.

Regulators said it was not yet clear whether vaccines would have to be tweaked to fight Omicron more effectively.

“There is no answer on whether we will need to adapt vaccines,” said European Medicines Agency director Emer Cooke.

European governments are facing protest and public fatigue almost two years after the first lockdowns began.

On Tuesday, France delayed the introduction of new measures, with government spokesman Gabriel Attal citing a faster-than-expected booster campaign.

Extended school holidays are not on the table – and the date of the April presidential election is not in question – but other measures could be considered, Mr Attal told French television.

“If we think the risks have risen, we could take another look. Nothing is excluded in principle,” he said.

England is similarly biding its time after a Cabinet meeting on Monday ended without a verdict on whether to bring in new restrictions.

It leaves little time for any new measures before Christmas, but there is speculation that Prime Minister Boris Johnson could order restrictions from next week.

Denmark said Omicron had become the dominant variant in the country.

In Greece, all citizens will be given free tests during the holiday season. Athens also plans to review opening hours for cafes and restaurants in the early weeks of next year.