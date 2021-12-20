Europe clashes over fresh restrictions as Omicron clouds Christmas

European governments are facing protests and public fatigue as the continent braces for a second Christmas under the cloud of coronavirus restrictions.

Germany and Britain are among the countries considering emergency measures as travel curbs return and governments race to hand out booster vaccines to contain the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

But ministers in Germany were warned of growing unrest after almost two years of suspense and monotony, with scientists admitting that the measures they recommended would face a battle for public support.

“The Omicron wave is hitting a population that is exhausted by the pandemic and the fight against it, and tensions are visible every day,” an advisory panel said. "As well as decisive action, compelling explanations will be required."

Protests sprung up in Europe as restrictions loomed, with 13 people arrested after a march in Belgium led to scuffles and stones being thrown at police.

In Germany, the two leaders of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party addressed a rally in Nuremberg protesting against vaccine mandates. Others held rallies in France and Italy.

A more solemn event took place in Vienna, where thousands of people lit candles stretching around the capital’s ring road to commemorate those who have died from Covid-19 in Austria.

Christmas markets are clouded by health restrictions in Austria, and banned altogether in parts of Germany, while moves to limit travel have put the winter holiday season in question.

Although three vaccine doses are believed to greatly reduce serious illness, those calling for restrictions argue that even a small proportion of severe cases could put pressure on Europe’s hospitals.

The Omicron variant is dominant in the UK and Ireland, and infections are thought to be doubling every few days in Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands in the countdown to Christmas.

“We have crossed a critical number of Omicron infections, and this wave can no longer be stopped completely,” said German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.

The advisory panel said Germany’s health system and wider critical infrastructure was imperilled by the likely numbers of people having to isolate.

Protesters including supporters of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party hold a rally against vaccine mandates in Nuremberg. Photo: Getty

Austria’s unvaccinated people will get a Christmas respite from a lockdown that has applied to them since last month, but it will then be extended until January 10.

The Netherlands made its move on Sunday by returning to a strict lockdown over Christmas, with social visits limited and schools and non-essential businesses closed.

Poland has moved schools to remote learning until January 9, and tightened capacity limits in restaurants and hotels. Ireland is closing restaurants at 8pm, while Denmark is shutting cinemas and other venues.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold talks with regional leaders on Tuesday to discuss stricter curbs, which could include limits on indoor gatherings.

In France, unions were called in for talks on making health passes compulsory in the workplace, as well as for restaurants and cultural venues.

From January, negative tests will no longer qualify for a pass, meaning only vaccinated and recovered people will be eligible.

People form a ring of light around Vienna's ring road to commemorate Austria's 13,000 people lost to Covid-19. AP

France has more than 15,000 patients in hospital, the most for six months. In Italy, average daily deaths are above 100 for the first time since June.

Britain has seen days of record-shattering infection numbers but the ruling Conservatives are divided over whether to tighten restrictions.

Advisers issued a warning that delaying measures until after Christmas would limit their effectiveness in slowing the spread of Omicron.

But 100 Conservative MPs rebelled against lighter measures only last week, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is at a political low point after a series of scandals.

Ministers hope that the UK’s booster programme, one of the fastest in Europe, will prevent a return to severe restrictions. More than half the adult population has received a top-up dose.