Europe's Omicron travel restrictions: countries react as new Covid-19 variant spreads

Countries across Europe are on high alert as the new Omicron variant spreads.

The most drastic measures taken so far have been by France, which on Thursday announced it will impose “drastically tighter” travel restrictions on passengers from the UK. The country has also cancelled all official New Year's Eve celebrations and firework displays.

Since the crisis began, Europe has reported more than 89 million cases and 1.5 million Covid-related deaths, according to the latest figures from the EU.

The French government said travellers from Britain must have a compelling reason for their trip which could not be tourism or business, a move that came into effect at midnight on Saturday. French nationals and their families are exempt.

Covid-19 cases are surging in the UK with Britain reporting a daily record 93,045 infections on Friday.

Travellers who are permitted to enter will need to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test and people returning to France from the UK will need to self-isolate for a week.

France has taken the most drastic measures so far with regards to Omicron travel restrictions. Unsplash / Chris Karidis

All UK arrivals will need to present a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 24 hours, extended from 48 hours, and will have to quarantine in France for seven days, which can be reduced to 48 hours if they have a new negative test.

On Friday, additional Covid-19 restrictions were also announced in Germany, the Republic of Ireland and the Netherlands, with Germany designating France, Norway and Denmark as "new high-risk areas", alongside Lebanon and Andorra. Those who are unvaccinated or who have not recovered from the virus will be subject to quarantine with the possibility of testing on day five.

Earlier this week, Italy, Greece and Portugal said both vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors from the EU will need to have a negative test result on arrival, a rule similar to Ireland.

Greece's rules come into effect from Sunday and will only apply during Christmas.

Greece has set out travel restrictions during the Christmas period. Unsplash

In the Netherlands, bars, restaurants and shops are closed between 5pm and 5am, and this curfew measure, which was meant to end before Christmas, has been extended until January 14.

Dutch health experts are advising a strict lockdown, according to local media on Friday, days after a partial lockdown was extended into January.

In Ireland, various measures have been taken, including a mandate that pubs, restaurants, theatres and cinemas must close by 8pm.

In Switzerland, where 9,941 new infections were recorded on Friday, travellers, whether vaccinated or not, must present a negative PCR result on arrival and be tested on days four and seven of their stay, although this is set to ease from Monday, with visitors now able to choose between a quick test within 24 hours of arrival or a PCR test within 72 hours, local media reports.

As of Monday, the popular skiing destination will also put into force new Covid restrictions on public gatherings. This includes everyone having to provide negative tests in areas where masks cannot be worn and seating is not provided, for example.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Friday said the Omicron variant is "spreading at lightning speed", with France's Health minister Olivier Veran adding on Saturday that between 7 and 10 per cent of new cases in the country are thought to be Omicron.