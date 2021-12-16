France to restrict travel from UK over Omicron surge

France is to impose "drastically tighter" travel restrictions on passengers from the UK amid fears of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Travellers will need to show a negative test upon entry, tourists visits will be limited and people returning to France after a stay in Britain will have to self-isolate for a week.

"We will put in place a system of controls drastically tighter than the one we have already," government spokesman Gabriel Attal told BFM television. He said an official statement from Prime Minister Jean Castex would be issued later on Thursday.

"We will reduce the validity of the test to come to France from 48 hours to 24 hours," he added.

Read more Ski holidays under threat: France looks at tighter controls for UK travellers

"We will limit the reasons for coming to France from the UK, it will be limited to French nationals and residents and their families. Tourism or business trips for people who do not have French or European nationality or are residents will be limited."

"People (coming back) will have to register on an app and will have to self-isolate in a place of their choosing for seven days -- controlled by the security forces -- but this can be shortened to 48 hours if a negative test is carried out in France," he said.

Mr Attal said this policy was aimed at "tightening the net" to slow down the arrival of Omicron cases in France and give time for the French vaccination booster campaign to make more ground. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said every adult in England will be offered a booster vaccine by the end of the year.

"Our strategy is to delay as much as we can the development of Omicron in our country and take advantage to push ahead with the booster drive," Mr Attal said.

Omicron is believed to spread much faster than the currently dominant Delta variant.

The new rules were announced after the UK declared a record-breaking daily Covid total on Wednesday when 78,610 cases were detected.

The restrictions come at a sensitive time in UK-France relations and amid an ongoing spat between the two governments on how to address the migrant crisis in the Channel.

Trust between London and Paris has also been low since the UK left the EU. Brexit has given way to a host of issues including quarrels about mutual fishing rights.

French President Emmanuel Macron last week accused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government of failing to keep its word on Brexit, saying "the problem with the British government is that it does not do what it says".