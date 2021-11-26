France rejects UK’s ‘unacceptable’ proposals to stop migrant crossings

France has told Britain’s Home Secretary Priti Patel to stay away from an international summit on tackling migrant crossings after rejecting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s five point plan for resolving the English Channel migrant crisis following the deaths of 27 people at sea.

Mr Johnson laid out his plan in a letter to President Macron on Thursday which he posted on Twitter in a move branded “unacceptable” by France’s Interior Ministry.

He proposed joint patrols comprising British and French border officials along France’s northern coast, insisting “we must go further and faster, together” to tackle the migrant crisis. Mr Johnson also laid out a proposal for a bilateral returns agreement with France, to allow migrants who have travelled to the UK illegally to be sent back across the Channel, alongside talks to establish a UK-EU returns agreement.

Ms Patel had been due to head to Calais on Sunday to meet with her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin and other officials in the wake of the drowning of 27 migrants, including pregnant women and children.

“We consider the British Prime Minister’s public letter unacceptable and contrary to our discussions between counterparts,” the French Interior Ministry was reported as saying.

“Therefore, Priti Patel is no longer invited on Sunday to the inter-ministerial meeting whose format will be: France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and European Commission.”

The Home Secretary is due to send officials and law enforcement officers to Paris on Friday to intensify co-operation and intelligence sharing.

The Home Office declined to comment.

Mr Johnson’s plan to stop migrants travelling from France to Britain in small boats includes the use of advanced technology such as sensors and radar to track smugglers and migrants.

He also proposed joint or reciprocal maritime patrols in each other’s territorial waters and airborne surveillance by manned flights and drones.

And he said the Joint Intelligence Cell would be improved with better real-time intelligence sharing to deliver more arrests and prosecutions on both sides of the Channel.

The UK’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in recent years British authorities have “gotten much better at detecting people in lorries” coming into the country, therefore cutting this off as a viable option for illegal migration.

He said this has led to more people choosing sea crossings which are “unbelievably dangerous” and said in the wake of this week’s tragedy French authorities had been undertaking “more active control” of the problem.

Asked why the UK did not agree a plan to tackle this with the EU when Brexit negotiations were taking place, he told Sky News: “I think it’s a mistake to think it wasn’t happening before, it’s been happening for many, many years.

“It’s the route’s that’s changed and that’s why the Prime Minister has written to Macron with five different ideas which could help redouble the efforts and an invitation to meet up to discuss it as well.”

He said the government’s Nationality and Borders Bill, which is making its way through Parliament, was designed to address “what the French call the pull factors to the UK”.

Mr Johnson’s letter comes after President Macron said he was requesting “extra help” from the UK on Thursday.

Mr Darmanin revealed multiple pregnant women and children were among the dead.

The group of migrants had been making their way to the UK on an inflatable dingy when it was reportedly struck by a large container ship and began to sink.

Two survivors, of Iraqi and Somali origin, who were rescued were treated in hospital for severe hypothermia.

Mr Johnson called for “urgent progress” on joint patrols of UK Border Force officers and French gendarmes, or the joint deployment of private security contractors.

“We are ready to begin such patrols from the start of next week and to scale up thereafter,” he said.