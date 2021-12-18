UK mulls new Covid measures as Omicron runs rampant

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called emergency talks regarding the coronavirus crisis as the rampant spread of the Omicron variant adds to his political woes.

A meeting of the Cobra emergency committee this weekend will bring together Mr Johnson's government and the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, as calls grow for new restrictions to rein in the outbreak.

Britain has endured three consecutive days of record-shattering infection numbers, with 93,045 new cases on Friday and many people’s Christmas plans in peril. Although millions of people have received booster vaccines, even a small proportion of severe cases could put health services under pressure.

Read more Omicron guidance wrecks London hospitality as Noura loses 80 per cent of bookings

A series of leaks suggested Mr Johnson was presented with a set of “Plan C” contingency options, such as a two-week ban on indoor socialising after Christmas.

But he is working from an increasingly precarious political position, after weeks of scandals and divisions culminated in a humbling defeat for his Conservative Party at a parliamentary by-election on Thursday.

Any formal restrictions would risk further undermining Mr Johnson’s authority among his own MPs, after almost 100 of them rebelled against the wider use of digital health certificates under Plan B.

“We need data on severity, hospitalisation rate and length of stay – not expected until after Christmas. No knee-jerk reactions, ministers,” said Conservative MP Mark Harper, a prominent sceptic of restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces calls from some quarters to take tougher action but risks unpopularity on his own benches. Getty

Mr Johnson is under further pressure over a string of allegations that government staff held Christmas parties last winter, at a time when social gatherings were largely banned.

The scandal took another twist on Friday when Simon Case, the civil servant investigating the claims, was forced to recuse himself after allegations that a Christmas event took place in his own office.

“It’s incredibly disappointing because we all know what was happening when these parties were going on. People couldn’t see their loved ones who were dying and were making incredible sacrifices,” said Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party.

“Boris Johnson has set a tone for this government and has allowed this to happen under his watch,” she told Sky News.

Mr Johnson sought to offer a ray of hope by announcing that a record 936,000 people had been vaccinated in 24 hours, meaning half of UK adults have received a booster shot.

But there are fears soaring infection numbers could put the National Health Service under severe strain, even if only a small proportion of cases lead to serious illness.

Scientific advisers fear hospital admissions could rise to more than 3,000 a day, close to the levels seen last winter, according to minutes leaked to the BBC.

They said new restrictions could not wait until the New Year if ministers wanted to be sure of easing pressure on hospitals.

“If the aim is to reduce the levels of infection in the population and prevent hospitalisations reaching these levels, more stringent measures would need to be implemented very soon,” the minutes were quoted as saying.

“Delaying until 2022 would greatly reduce the effectiveness of such interventions and make it less likely that these would prevent considerable pressure on health and care settings.”

A record day for vaccinations yesterday with an incredible 936,480 people coming forward. That means 50% of adults have now received a booster dose.



Our NHS is working flat out getting lifesaving booster jabs into arms.



Please play your part and Get Boosted Now. pic.twitter.com/GPS9i3CGbH — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 17, 2021

The chairman of the NHS Confederation, Lord Victor Adebowale, expressed support for so-called circuit-breaker restrictions.

“I would support the circuit-breaker. My members would support the circuit-breaker,” he told Times Radio. “I think the government has to be prepared to recall Parliament if further interventions are needed.”

While advisers have signalled that people should limit their social contacts, Mr Johnson has stopped short of ordering formal restrictions.

The Plan B measures, which came into force this week, provide for the greater use of face masks and health certificates in England.

The Financial Times reported that Mr Johnson was presented with a range of Plan C options ranging from “mild guidance to nudge people, right through to lockdown”.

It quoted allies of Mr Johnson who said he preferred the guidance route, but had to be realistic about the threat of Omicron.

A separate report in The Times said draft regulations were being prepared that would ban people from meeting indoors and limit restaurants to outdoor service for two weeks after Christmas.

A government spokesman said ministers would "continue to look closely at all the emerging data [and] keep our measures under review".

The leaders of the devolved administrations called for more support for businesses losing customers to the informal lockdown.

“We must advise people to cut social contacts to a minimum… but then compensate businesses for the impact of fewer customers and support venues to cancel events if necessary,” said Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.