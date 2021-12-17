UK's Liberal Democrats win North Shropshire by-election in shock result for Boris Johnson

Voters in the English constituency of North Shropshire delivered a setback to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson when Liberal Democrat candidate Helen Morgan won with a majority of almost 6,000 votes.

The by-election was the first electoral test for Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a series of scandals, and represents the first time the parliamentary seat has changed hands in nearly 200 years.

The Liberal Democrats won with 17,957 votes.

Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst, the Conservative party candidate, came second with 12,032 votes and the Labour Party candidate Ben Wood came third with 3,686 votes.

Mr Johnson has taken a battering from allegations of sleaze, the alleged lockdown-breaking Christmas party at Downing Street and his biggest Tory rebellion over his Plan B Covid measures in a parliamentary vote on Tuesday.

Winning candidate Helen Morgan said that voters had sent a message "loudly and clearly" to Mr Johnson that "the party's over."

"Your government, run on lies and bluster will be held accountable. It can and will be defeated," she said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Reuters

It began with his unsuccessful attempt to change parliament's disciplinary rules to spare North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson a suspension after he was found to have breached lobbying rules. Mr Paterson, who had held the seat since 1997, then quit, forcing Thursday's by-election.

Leaving the election count in defeat, Mr Shastri-Hurst was asked if the Prime Minister was to blame for the dismal result.

"We've run a positive campaign here, I'm extremely proud of the work that everybody's done. Of course it's a disappointing result for us," he told reporters.

Asked if the party needs to change, he said: "We're 11 years into a Conservative Government, by-elections are never an easy thing to do."