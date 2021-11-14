Austria declares lockdown for Covid unvaccinated

Austria has ordered a nationwide lockdown for its citizens who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19, a first in the EU, although other member nations could soon follow.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said the lockdown would come into force from Monday and that it was "necessary" to stem the country's record surge in cases.

The measure will affect about 35 per cent of Austrians, or just over three million people.

It means those aged over 12 who are not vaccinated or cannot show that they have recently recovered from Covid-19 will not be allowed to leave their houses except for reasons such as buying essential supplies, exercise or seeking medical care.

More on coronavirus UAE announces 99 per cent of population at least partially vaccinated

"The situation is serious," Mr Schallenberg said. "We don't take this step with a light heart but unfortunately it is necessary."

The lockdowns are to be enforced with random spot checks for the next 10 days and increased police patrols. It will then be reviewed, the government said.

Those who break the rules could be fined €500 ($572), while those who refuse to show proof that they are vaccinated or have recently recovered can be fined three times as much.

The main committee of Parliament approved the lockdown late on Sunday.

Mr Schallenberg again called for those who have not yet been vaccinated to get their shots.

Hundreds who have not gathered outside the chancellory for his announcement in a noisy protest, waving banners that read "No to mandatory vaccination" and "Our body, our freedom to decide".

Quote Healthy people are being locked up Unvaccinated Austrian

"I'm here to set a sign," Sarah Hein, 30, an unvaccinated hospital worker, told AFP. "We must fight back now.

"We want to work, we want to help people, but we don't want to vaccinate ourselves because this is simply our decision."

The government on Friday announced that vaccinations would become mandatory for health workers.

Under current rules, unvaccinated people are banned from restaurants, hotels and cultural venues unless they can show they have recently recovered from the disease.

"Healthy people are being locked up," another demonstrator said.

Vienna is further toughening rules, requiring PCR tests as well as being vaccinated or recovered to attend events of more than 25 people or go to bars and restaurants in the evening.

Also from Monday, the capital is becoming the first region in the EU to offer shots for children aged between 5 and 11 at a vaccination centre.

Appointments were booked for more than 5,000 children when registration opened on Saturday, the city said.

The European Medicines Agency has not yet issued an authorisation for any of the vaccines to be used for this age group, although member states can do so in a public health emergency.

About 11,700 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Austria. Daily cases hit a record high of more than 13,000 new infections on Saturday.

Other European governments are considering similar measures after the region became the global centre of the pandemic once more.

In the Netherlands, Dutch premier Mark Rutte announced on Friday at least three weeks of lockdown measures for restaurants, shops and sporting events to curb a record surge in coronavirus infections.