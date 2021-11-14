Coronavirus: UAE announces 99 per cent of population has had at least one vaccine shot

More than 99 per cent of the UAE population has received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, health authorities said on Sunday.

The National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority said 89.26 per cent of the Emirates' population is fully vaccinated following an additional 16,255 doses administered in the previous 24-hour period

The UAE has administered more than 22.55 million doses since December last year, when the country embarked on a nationwide inoculation campaign.

Officials reported 66 coronavirus cases on Sunday, after an additional 254,300 tests were carried out.

Daily cases have remained below 100 since October 21.

Ncema said no one died from the virus in the 24-hour reporting period.

Another 92 people overcame the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 735,549.

There are 3,253 active cases in the Emirates.

UAE has recorded 740,945 infections and 2,143 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected on January 29 last year.

More than 97 million tests have been conducted since the outbreak began.