Rush to lockdown in Europe as Covid cases spiral out of control

European countries have crossed the danger threshold for a new wave of Covid-19 infections in Europe, forcing the Netherlands to impose a partial lockdown and Germany to warn its people new restrictions were on the way.

Lothar Wieler, president of Germany's public health body Robert Koch Institute, told a news conference that certain mass events should be banned, as well as vaccine and testing measures rolled out. With daily infections now running at about 50,000, the country would see a sharp hike in hospitalisations to levels unseen so far in the pandemic.

"It's five past twelve," he declared holding up a deep red heatmap of infections across Germany. He said he expected to see 2,800 corona patients in hospital soon. The daily death toll was on track to reach 200, Mr Wieler said.

While the medics want moratorium on big events, the governments are so far relying on vaccine passports or evidence of a clear test for access to venues. Germany is also reintroducing free Covid-19 tests from Saturday, the country's acting health minister Jens Spahn said at the same press conference. “The situation is serious,” Mr Spahn said. “We have to do everything necessary to break this dynamic or it will be a bitter December for the whole country.”

Germany is joined by its neighbours in bringing back controls. The Dutch government is widely expected to announce a partial lockdown on Friday amid soaring Covid-19 cases that are putting the country’s healthcare sector under renewed strain.

The move comes amid a surge in coronavirus infections across Europe in recent weeks.

Dutch broadcaster NOS reported that the government is planning to impose three weeks of measures, including closing bars, restaurants and non essential stores at 7pm, and banning fans from sports events. That could mean the Dutch national team playing a World Cup qualifier against Norway on Tuesday night behind closed doors.

The government has not formally commented on the reports. New measures are set to be unveiled by caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The move comes a day after the country’s public health institute recorded 16,364 new positive tests in 24 hours — the highest number of any time during the pandemic that has killed more than 18,600 people in the Netherlands.

Last week, the government reintroduced orders to wear face masks in stores and expanded use of the country’s Covid-19 pass, which proves the holder has been fully vaccinated, has recovered from the virus or has tested negative. Since then, cases have only increased.

The outbreak has gathered pace, even though 85 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated, compared with 70 per cent in Germany. The country largely ended lockdown restrictions at the end of September.

Norway also announced a new clampdown. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the country would reintroduce its Covid-19 health pass amid a rise in new infections.

Denmark started requiring attendees to use a Covid-19 passport at larger events, such as concerts and trade fairs, as well as in restaurants, pubs and nightclubs from Friday.

Austria on Thursday said it was days away from placing millions of unvaccinated people in lockdown. Around two in three of Austria's population are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the lowest vaccination rate of any major Western European country.

Mr Weiler said the virus was becoming endemic and so the only response was to reduce interaction, wear a mask and maintain social distance. He also advised the country should look to minimise "super-spreader" events. "We have deleted the word herd immunity from our lexicon," he said. “Reduce your contacts.”