China prepares to send first crew to new space station

Three Chinese astronauts will begin the country’s longest-ever space mission on Thursday

Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng, and Liu Boming from China's Manned Space Agency, who are due to embark on the country's manned mission in five years. Getty Images
Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng, and Liu Boming from China's Manned Space Agency, who are due to embark on the country's manned mission in five years. Getty Images

China is preparing to send astronauts to its new space station for the first time, with a planned launch on Thursday due to deliver a crew of three to begin the country’s longest-ever space mission.

The first section of the Tiangong space station was put into orbit on April 29, with 11 other launches planned for next year to add additional modules and deliver crews and supplies.

China now spends more money on space exploration than any other country except for the United States, and the Tiangong project is at the heart of its ambitious space programme, which also includes its Mars rover and a plan to send astronauts to the Moon in 2030.

Read More

Hazza Al Mansouri called for more joint international efforts at the Global Space Exploration Conference in St Petersburg.UAE's first astronaut tells global summit in Russia: 'We're all speaking the same language when it comes to space'

UAE in talks with international partners to secure second mission to ISS

Seat on Blue Origin space trip with Jeff Bezos sells for $28m

The three crew members said they were eager to begin transforming the space station into their home, where they will spend three months testing experiments and carrying out a series of spacewalks.

Mission commander Nie Haisheng, 56, said: “First of all, we need to arrange our home in the core module, then get started on a whole range of diagnostic tests on crucial technology and experiments.

“The task is very arduous and there are many challenges. My colleagues and I will cooperate closely, operate carefully and overcome all difficulties,” he said.

Astronauts Liu Boming - who carried out China’s first spacewalk in 2008 - and Tang Hongbo will also fly to the station on board a Long March rocket from the Jiuquan launch centre in north-west China.

The Tiangong station has living modules for each of the three crew members, as well as a bathroom, dining area, and a communication centre.

The Long March-2F rocket which will carry the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft on China's first crewed mission to its new space station. AFP
The Long March-2F rocket which will carry the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft on China's first crewed mission to its new space station. AFP

The crew will have a choice of 120 different types of food, China's space agency said, adding that the station had “space treadmills” for the astronauts to stay healthy.

To prepare for the mission, the astronauts have undergone over 6,000 hours of training, including hundreds of underwater somersaults in full space gear.

China’s space programme is a matter of prestige for the ruling Communist Party, which is preparing to celebrate its centenary next month.

Speaking to reporters from a sealed room as they prepared to begin boarding the spacecraft, the astronauts said they had total confidence in the mission.

Mr Tang, 45, said: “There is pressure. But where there is pressure there is motivation and … I have confidence in myself and have confidence in our team.”

China has sent 11 astronauts into space since it began manned missions in 2003, but Thursday’s launch is the first crewed mission in five years.

The Tiangong station is reportedly intended to be used for 15 years and could outlast the International Space Station, which is nearing the end of its lifespan.

Once completed, the station will allow for stays of up to six months, similar to ISS.

China's aim to build an orbital station of its own was fuelled in part by a US ban on its astronauts visiting the ISS.

The US has concerns over the secrecy that surrounds the Chinese space programme.

But Ji Qiming, Assistant Director of the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), said Beijing was willing to co-operate with international partners on future space station missions.

“I believe that in the near future, when the Chinese space station is complete, we will see Chinese and foreign astronauts taking on joint missions to the Chinese space station,” Mr Ji said.

“Outer space is the common wealth of people all over the world, and exploring the universe is the shared cause of all mankind.”

China was widely criticised after the launch of the space station module for allowing the uncontrolled reentry of a part of the rocket.

Debris from the launch vehicle eventually landed in the Indian Ocean, ending days of speculation about where it could land.

The rocket being used for Thursday’s launch is of a different kind and won’t pose a threat, Mr Ji said.

Published: June 16, 2021 08:32 PM

SHARE

SHARE

More in Future
Lila Ibrahim of DeepMind, the British artificial intelligence research lab, tells audience members at CogX about the company's latest developments, including AlphaFold, the revolutionary clinical software programme it developed last year. Courtesy CogX

London gets a glimpse into the future of business at hybrid CogX Festival

World
Sean Doyle, chief executive of British Airways, described the UK’s tight restrictions as “frustrating” and said there are ways to open up travel safely. Bloomberg via Getty Images

British Airways chief lashes out at 'crazy failure' to capitalise on success of vaccination drive

Aviation
The UK Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai was built by McLaren Construction and designed by British artist and designer Es Devlin. UK

Artificial intelligence to write poetry for UK pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

World
Rolls-Royce's 'Spirit of Innovation' aircraft aims to exceed 480kph to break the speed record for electric-powered flight. Courtesy Rolls Royce

Rolls-Royce pins net-zero ambitions on breaking electric aircraft speed record

Aviation
A Turkish Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aircraft lands at Gecitkale Airport in Northern Cyprus. Getty

Nato must address the drones that are changing warfare

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez