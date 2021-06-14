UAE's first astronaut tells global summit in Russia: 'we're all speaking the same language when it comes to space'

The UAE has urged heads of the world's space agencies to co-operate for successful space programmes .

Maj Hazza Al Mansouri, the UAE’s first astronaut, called for more joint international efforts at a key conference held in St Petersburg, Russia, on Monday.

The Global Space Exploration Conference is taking place from June 14-18.

It brings together engineers, scientists, entrepreneurs, educators, space agency representatives and policymakers.

It’s really important that we work together. Despite our backgrounds and beliefs, space exploration will always unite us Maj Hazza Al Mansouri

The first major gathering of space agencies since the start of the pandemic is organised by the International Astronautical Federation and the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

At the conference, Maj Al Mansouri also spoke of the importance of the involvement of the youth in space programmes.

As a relatively new nation in the space sector, the UAE has relied heavily on international partnerships to reach major milestones.

The first Emirati man went to space on board a Russian rocket and the country’s Hope probe reached Mars through a collaboration with several institutions including three American universities.

For its lunar mission, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre is using a Japanese lander to send its Rashid rover to the Moon's surface .

“It’s really important that we work together,” Maj Al Mansouri said during one of the plenary sessions.

"Despite our backgrounds and beliefs, space exploration will always unite us. We speak one common language, which is science.

“We successfully reached Mars and now we’re taking pictures for the entire scientific community. Without international partnerships and young minds, we couldn’t have done this.”

The International Space Station has been a key example of countries working together in space, despite their political differences.

However, Russia now plans to exit the station and build a separate one by itself .

Dmitry Rogozin, Russia’s space agency chief, said they would not build a national station if the US lifted sanctions on the agency.

Mr Rogozin has also described the Nasa-led Artemis Accords, an international treaty that outlines peaceful Moon exploration, as “too US-centric”.

Instead, the space agency has partnered with China to build the International Lunar Research Station and is encouraging other nations to join.

The UAE, Japan, Australia and several other nations have signed the accords.

For years, Nasa relied on the Soyuz to take astronauts into space.

But its new commercial space model has revived the American space programme, with astronauts now launching on SpaceX rockets and the agency plans to send humans back to the moon.

The Soyuz is a Russian spacecraft that carries people and supplies to and from the space station.

Sergey Krikalev, an adviser at the Russian space agency Roscosmos and a former cosmonaut, said the UAE and other countries that are new in space could benefit from the growth of space technology being built by nations such as Russia, Europe and the US.

“It could help the countries that want to launch their astronauts to space,” he said at the conference.

Russia is also trying to modernise its space programme and is building a commercial model.

An agreement between the UAE, Russia and Kazakhstan to upgrade and commercialise the Gagarin’s Start launch pad in Kazakhstan is in discussions, which could give the UAE access to Soyuz rockets.

Sarah Al Amiri, the Minister of State for Advanced Technology and chairperson of the UAE Space Agency, had confirmed to The National during an exclusive interview in April that the agreement was in discussion.

On Tuesday, the heads of space agencies will speak during the conference.

Mr Rogozin, Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson, UAE astronaut programme chief and deputy director-general of MBRSC Salem Al Marri will speak virtually.

Mr Rogozin said Roscosmos will hold discussions on moon exploration partnerships with Chinese space officials on the sidelines of the conference.

On June 16, a Chinese space official will present a roadmap to the creation of the lunar research station.

Photos of the International Space Station