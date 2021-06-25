Charity outraged by deaths of three aid workers in Tigray

At least a dozen humanitarians have lost their lives helping civilians in Ethiopia’s turbulent northern region

'We condemn this attack on our colleagues in the strongest possible terms and will be relentless in understanding what happened,' Doctors Without Borders said. AFP
'We condemn this attack on our colleagues in the strongest possible terms and will be relentless in understanding what happened,' Doctors Without Borders said. AFP

The charity Doctors Without Borders has expressed “shock and outrage” over the killing of three colleagues in northern Ethiopia, the latest aid worker deaths in the war-torn Tigray region.

The medical group said in a statement that two Ethiopian employees and one Spanish citizen were found dead on Friday, a day after contact was lost with the team during a humanitarian mission.

“No words can truly convey all our sadness, shock and outrage against this horrific attack,” the group said in a statement.

“We condemn this attack on our colleagues in the strongest possible terms and will be relentless in understanding what happened.”

The organisation identified the dead aid workers as Maria Hernandez, the group’s emergency co-ordinator, assistant co-ordinator Yohannes Halefom Reda and driver Tedros Gebremariam Gebremichael.

Their bodies were discovered a few metres from the vehicle they had been using, added the statement, without indicating where the killings took place.

A spokesman for Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed did not reply to a request for comment.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric condemned the targeted killings of aid workers.

“We fear the goal of scaring away humanitarians,” said Mr Dujarric.

“It denies men, women and children who need help, the help that they need.”

Read More

Men try phone their relatives as Red Cross ambulances wait for authorisation to travel to Togoga after an air strike by Ethiopia's military. AFP64 dead in Tigray market strike claimed by Ethiopia

US and UN push Ethiopia to investigate Tigray market air strike

UN: refugee numbers increase despite Covid border closures

The attack comes amid some of the fiercest clashes in Tigray since fighting began in November, when Ethiopian forces, backed by neighbouring Eritrea and allied militias, began a campaign against the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

At least a dozen aid workers have been reported as killed during the conflict in Tigray, with humanitarian agencies routinely denied access to the region.

Ethiopia’s military this week acknowledged carrying out an air strike on a busy market in the Tigrayan village of Togoga that reportedly left several dozen civilians dead.

The military claimed it was carrying out an attack on enemy fighters.

Mr Dujarric said UN field teams were struggling to gain access to the area to investigate the air strike and assist civilians due to ongoing fighting.

“It is unacceptable on so many levels,” he told reporters on Friday.

We need to get in there to assess the situation. We need to get access to those people who need help.”

Published: June 25, 2021 10:37 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Dewa has warned customers not to be duped by the email scam. Getty 

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority warns of fake billing emails

UAE Government
Emirati Speed Chess champion Salem Saleh on June 24th, 2021. Antonie Robertson / The National. Reporter: Georgia Tolley for National

Meet the Dubai policeman who is also the Arab world's chess champion

UAE
Team UAE Emirates' Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia (3rd-R) attends a training session two days ahead of the first stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, near Brest on July 24, 2021. / AFP / Anne-Christine POUJOULAT

Tour de France: Ineos pull out the big guns in bid to stop 'benchmark' Pogacar

Sport
Attab Haddad's route to discovering his metier was far from straightforward. It took him via the business, banking and restaurant worlds, before he realised that the musical talent he first exhibited at the age of three was his true calling. Mark Chilvers for The National

Oud to joy: Attab Haddad has the world on a string

Europe
Mr Ambani's Reliance Industries, which gets 60% of its revenue from oil refining and petrochemicals, plans to invest in four “giga factories” to produce solar modules, hydrogen, fuel cells and to build a battery grid to store electricity. Reuters

Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani to invest $10.1bn into clean energy

Business
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world