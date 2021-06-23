US and UN push Ethiopia to investigate Tigray market air strike

Ethiopia must look into attack and soldiers said to have stopped ambulances from reaching injured, UN says

A resident of Togoga, injured in a reported air strike, receives treatment at a hospital in the Tigrayan capital of Mekele. AFP
A resident of Togoga, injured in a reported air strike, receives treatment at a hospital in the Tigrayan capital of Mekele. AFP

The US and UN on Wednesday called on Ethiopia to investigate an air strike that killed dozens of people in a busy market in the village of Togoga, in northern Tigray.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned the "reprehensible act" on Tuesday, which killed at least 51 people and wounded more than 100, reports said.

"We urge the Ethiopian authorities to ensure full and unhindered medical access to the victims immediately," Mr Price said.

"We also call for an urgent and independent investigation, as well as remedial action, to hold those responsible for this attack accountable."

Ramesh Rajasingham, the UN’s acting head of humanitarian affairs, said he was “deeply disturbed” by the attack and reports of soldiers blocking roads and holding up ambulances.

“I call on the Ethiopian authorities to carry out a prompt and effective investigation into this attack and subsequent acts depriving victims of medical treatment, and to prosecute perpetrators of serious violations of international humanitarian law,” Mr Rajasingham said.

The air strike came amid some of the fiercest fighting to hit Tigray since the conflict erupted in November, when Ethiopian forces backed by neighbouring Eritrea and allied militias entered the region to remove the ruling Tigray People's Liberation Front.

Wounded patients being treated at Ayder Hospital in the regional capital, Mekele, told healthcare workers that a plane had dropped a bomb on the Togoga market, AP reported.

The patients included a two-year-old with “abdominal trauma” and a six-year-old, a nurse said.

An ambulance carrying a wounded baby to Mekele, almost 60km away by road, was blocked for two hours.

The baby died on the way, the nurse said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Hailu Kebede, foreign affairs head for the Salsay Woyane Tigray opposition party, who comes from Togoga, said that one fleeing witness counted more than 30 bodies in the remote village.

A convoy of ambulances trying to reach Togoga, about 25km west of Tigray’s main city Mekele, was turned back on Tuesday afternoon by soldiers near Tukul, health workers said.

More ambulances were turned back later in the day and on Wednesday morning, but one group of medical workers reached the site on Tuesday evening by a different route.

“Attacks directed against civilians and indiscriminate attacks are prohibited, and all parties must take constant care to spare civilians throughout military operations,” Mr Rajasingham said.

This month, humanitarian agencies said that 350,000 people in Tigray are facing famine.

Aid workers have said they have been repeatedly denied access to several parts of the region.

Updated: June 24, 2021 01:47 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Britney Spears supporter Carlos Morales of Los Angeles wears a Free Britney mask outside a court hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. AP

Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship

Arts&Culture
A UN report says millions more will go hungry owing to the catastrophic effects of climate change. AFP 

Leaked UN report lays bare catastrophic effects of climate change

Europe
London mayor Sadiq Khan has vowed to lead a green recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Getty Images 

London mayor pleads for return of international visitors to 'green' city

Europe
Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown has been accused of assaulting a woman at his home, following a history of abuse against women. Reuters

Chris Brown accused of hitting a woman in his home

Music
New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams speaks to the media and supporters after voting on Tuesday. EPA

New Yorkers vote after fierce race for new mayor

The Americas
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world