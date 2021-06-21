Ethiopians queue for hours to cast ballots in first 'free' election

Elections billed by Ethiopia’s Prime Minister as the country’s “first attempt at a free and fair election” took place on Monday as voting was delayed in some areas and cancelled in the Tigray region.

Polls opened at 6am under tight security, and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office said “physical force deployments” had been sent to areas across the country. Voters queued for hours outside polling stations.

Ashenafi Teklu waited for more than four hours in the early hours of the morning to cast his vote in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital.

The entrepreneur wanted to give his judgement on the record of the country's Nobel Prize-winning prime minister, with the country continuing to face conflicts, high unemployment, the Covid-19 pandemic and concerns foreign investors are being scared off.

“I opened my shop late to ensure my voice is included in this election,'' he told The National.

"I hope this will help determine the kind of future I want for myself, my children and Ethiopia".

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed gesturing after casting his ballot at a polling station. AFP

Last November, at the beginning of the conflict in Tigray, Asian textile manufacturers that were concentrated in Ethiopia’s once booming industrial parks decided to evacuate international staff and close most of their local operations, adding to Ethiopia’s unemployment burden.

Even worse, Tigray is on the brink of famine, with more than 90 per cent of the region's population experiencing food shortages as a result of the conflict.

Thousands of people have fled over the border to Sudan to escape the fighting.

No votes were cast in the war-torn northern region, undermining claims of a great leap for democracy in Ethiopia.

Monday's vote was delayed twice by the government, which cited fears over the spread of Covid-19 as well as security issues.

Earlier this month, Ethiopia’s electoral board decided to move ahead with a partial election across the nation, but delayed polls in both the Somali and Harari regions.

Voters in more than 100 of Ethiopia’s 547 constituencies were not be able to cast their ballots on Monday.

The opposition has largely decided to boycott the election as most of its leadership remain behind bars, including the fire-brand Jawar Mohammed, a US-based political activist who helped organise a series of high-profile protests in 2016.

The Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice party (Ezema) said it had lodged 207 complaints over election procedure on Monday as they had been prevented from entering many polling stations in the Amhara region and in the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Region.

Almaz Tadesse, 64, waited for hours to cast her vote, but said the queue was worth braving.

"Life in Ethiopia has become unbearable, with a high cost of living, fast rising cost on commodities, but what is at stake is our nation and its future as it is on the brink of a disaster and the only one who can save it from the old era of [the Tigray People’s Liberation Front] is Abiy Ahmed", she said, giving him credit for helping end the group’s dominance over Ethiopian politics.

The last time she voted was in 2005, when a national election was disrupted after the TPLF-led government of Meles Zenawi claimed victory, creating a long-standing opposition that ultimately made way for the current prime minister.

“I did not think I would see an election in my lifetime and while I see shortcomings, this is the beginning and we should not expect perfection. I am just happy to be counted and for my vote to be respected”, said Sissy Selassie-Mariam, 31, as he waited in the Bole area in the early hours of Monday to cast his vote.

"I hope security will be restored and we can co-exist in harmony", he added.