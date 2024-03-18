Today's best photos: From blossoms in Washington DC to St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin

More from The National:
Sunday's best photos: From volcano eruption in Iceland to carnival in Macedonia
Saturday's best photos: From an Ides of March re-enactment in Rome to a tornado in Ohio
Friday's best photos: From Russia's elections to Scotland's Stone of Destiny
Thursday's best photos: From Eid al-Khaliqah in Iraq to Greta Thunberg's removal
Wednesday's best photos: From Popocatepetl volcano celebrations to Lowry's Sunday Afternoon
Tuesday's best photos: From a marine iguana in Ecuador to tourists outside Kensington Palace
Updated: March 18, 2024, 12:32 PM