Today's best photos: From Eid al-Khaliqah in Iraq to Greta Thunberg's removal

More from The National:
Wednesday's best photos: From Popocatepetl volcano celebrations to Lowry's Sunday Afternoon
Tuesday's best photos: From a marine iguana in Ecuador to tourists outside Kensington Palace
Monday's best photos: From Ryan Gosling's Oscars performance to Viking, winner of Crufts
Sunday's best photos: From the Saudi Grand Prix to Oscars preparations
Saturday's best photos: From hot air balloons in Canberra to Kuwait sports day marathon
Friday's best photos: From Port-au-Prince gang violence to a State of the Union protest
Updated: March 14, 2024, 12:20 PM