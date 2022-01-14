Travelling to Abu Dhabi from Dubai by taxi or bus? Here's what you need to know

People taking a taxi or bus from Dubai to Abu Dhabi must remember the land border checks that are in place to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Both you and your driver must have a green status on the Al Hosn app if you are travelling by taxi.

The taxi will not be permitted to cross the border if the driver does not have green status, which indicates they have tested negative for Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

If the driver does not have the green status, you will have to find alternative transport on the Abu Dhabi side of the border, an official with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said.

Travellers are advised to book via the Hala section of the Careem app, where they can select a driver with a negative PCR test result to take them all the way from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.

Read More How to book a Pfizer booster shot in Dubai and find out if you are eligible

Green status on the Al Hosn app is also a must if you are making the journey by bus.

The RTA official said police conduct on-board checks at the border to ensure passengers have the correct status on the app before entry to Abu Dhabi is permitted.

While travelling from Abu Dhabi to Dubai does not require a green status on the app, it will be needed when you return to the capital.