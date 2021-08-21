RTA announces Expo 2020 Dubai bus timetable for visitors travelling from other emirates

A rendering of the UK pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai, designed by Es Devlin. Courtesy Es Devlin

Dozens of buses will run across the UAE to transport visitors from other emirates to Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said 70 buses will be deployed to run 193 trips a day Saturday to Wednesday, and 213 trips on Thursdays and Fridays, from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.

It is hoped the convenient services will encourage visitors to use public transport to get to the world fair.

An extension of the metro has also been built to service the Expo 2020 site during the event, and in the years afterwards.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the RTA executive directors board, said the model of buses was specially chosen.

"The RTA has dedicated a full fleet of public buses compatible with the low carbon emission standards of Euro 6 buses, which will be making their debut in the MENA region. The plan illustrates RTA’s keenness to reduce the carbon footprint of these buses," he said.

"Each bus has a low-floor entry to make it easily accessible to people of determination.

"The buses are designed to deliver premium services to mass transit riders thanks to the high-class finishing works, roomy seats, dedicated seats for children, WiFi service, USB charging ports and an array of smart systems."

Buses from Abu Dhabi and Al Ain

There will be four stations in Abu Dhabi for transporting Expo 2020 visitors, with buses running every 20 minutes.

Abu Dhabi International Airport - the RTA will deploy 10 buses to run 31 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 33 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday. Abu Dhabi Main Bus Station - 10 buses will run 26 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 29 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday. Marina Mall Station - 10 buses will run 27 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 28 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday. Al Ain Bus Station - nine buses will run 22 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 25 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday.

Buses from Sharjah

The RTA has specified two locations for transporting Expo 2020 visitors from Sharjah.

Al Jubail Bus Station - the RTA will deploy 10 buses to run 29 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 33 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday. Buses will run every 20 minutes. Muwaileh Station - 10 buses will run 32 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 37 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday. Buses will run every 15 minutes.

Buses from Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman

Ras Al Khaimah Bus Station will transport visitors from Ras Al Khaimah to Expo 2020.

Visitors from Ajman will be served from Ajman Bus Station.

Seven buses will serve both locations and the service will start from Ras Al Khaimah and head to Expo via Ajman.

The RTA will run 17 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 18 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday. Buses will run every 60 minutes.

Buses from Fujairah

The RTA will deploy four buses to serve Expo 2020 visitors from Fujairah, which will depart from near City Centre Fujairah.

There will be nine daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 10 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday.

Buses will run every two hours.

Opening soon

With only weeks to go until the start of Expo 2020 Dubai on October 1, preparations are gathering pace.

The Expo 2020 metro station opened on Route 2020 of the Metro Red Line on June 1, although at present only those with clearance to access the Expo site in Dubai South are permitted to use it.

The station was carefully designed to resemble the wings of a plane to symbolise Dubai's innovation drive.