Emirates Red Crescent distributes 75,000 iftar meals in Syria and sets up Ramadan tents

Emirates Red Crescent teams have begun implementing its Ramadan initiatives in Syria that will benefit approximately 160,000 earthquake-affected families, as well as people in need in other regions of the country.

On the first day of Ramadan, field teams, in co-ordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, distributed 5,000 food baskets and 75,000 iftar meals to Syrian families.

They also set up Ramadan tents in five areas, prepared 10,000 Eid clothes packages and launched a Zakat Al Fitr programme for 5,000 families.

The total value of aid provided is estimated at Dh3,168,365 and the campaign is part of Operation Gallant Knight 2, the UAE's humanitarian mission to assist the earthquake-hit country.

Hamoud Al Junaibi, ERC's secretary general, said the organisation has ambitious plans to enhance its Ramadan programmes this year in the earthquake-affected areas of Syria.

He said a major part of the Bridges of Good campaign will focus on providing food to Syrian people during the holy month.

Mr Al Junaibi said ERC will try to expand the iftar programmes, Zakat Al Fitr, and Eid clothing to the areas most affected by the earthquake, especially for those people housed in camps and temporary shelters.

The ERC has already distributed food parcels, supported hospitals with medicines and medical supplies and set up a temporary shelter with 50 tents for earthquake victims.

On Monday, the ERC distributed about 1,500 school bags and stationery kits to pupils in Latakia province in Syria.

After the devastating quake in Turkey and Syria, the UAE launching a major humanitarian air bridge for the two countries. To date, the UAE has sent 233 relief flights, delivering 7,453 tonnes of aid.

It also sent an aid ship carrying 37,500 food parcels to the Syrian port of Latakia.

The aid, which included the provision of 10 ambulances to support rescue operations in Syria, amounts to $330 million (Dh1.21bn), the Ministry of State for International Co-operation said on Tuesday.