UAE relief campaign for earthquake victims launched in Syria

The UAE's Bridges of Giving relief campaign was launched on Monday in Latakia, Syria, to support the victims of the earthquake that struck the country last month.

The campaign is part of Operation Gallant Knight 2 and was organised by the Emirates Red Crescent in collaboration with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

In a video released by Wam, the governor of Latakia praised the UAE's efforts in providing support for those affected by the earthquake.

Expand Autoplay The UAE's Bridges of Giving campaign is launched in Latakia, Syria, in support of earthquake victims as part of Operation Gallant Knight 2. All photos: Wam

The UAE has been delivering food and medical aid through an airlift operation that was organised soon after the earthquake, which killed more than 50,000 people in both Syria and Turkey.

In addition, an Emirati aid ship docked at Latakia port on Sunday, carrying 1,000 tonnes of aid, the largest amount ever delivered in a single run to the area.

Read more UAE telecoms operator Etisalat by e& to send Dh20m of equipment to Turkey

Food supplies will be sent across quake-hit areas in co-ordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, as part of continuing humanitarian support from the UAE.

Mohamed Al Junaibi, the ERC representative in Syria, said that relief would continue to be provided to those affected by the earthquake in co-operation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

He also emphasised that the UAE would spare no effort in supporting the people of Syria.