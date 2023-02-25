UAE offers fleet of 10 ambulances to support rescue operations in Syria

The UAE has offered Syria a fleet of 10 new ambulances as part of Operation Gallant Knight 2, the UAE's ongoing humanitarian mission to aid the earthquake-hit region.

The move was approved by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

The new ambulances are equipped to go off-road into rugged terrain and deliver medical services to those in hard-to-reach areas.

Dr. Salem Al Falasi, who is in charge of assisting the health sector in Syria, said that the initiative is a continuation of the UAE's humanitarian support for the Syrian people as it recovers from the disaster.

He added that the support was in line with the UAE leadership‘s vision to meet the basic humanitarian needs of the Syrian people.

He stressed that the UAE will continue to assist Syria's health sector, as part of Operation Gallant Knight 2, and to identify and meet the needs of Syrian hospitals and health authorities.

Dr. Samer Ahmed, associate director of the health department in Latakia, Syria, praised the UAE's latest humanitarian aid, saying it would make it easier for the medical staff to carry out their duties.

