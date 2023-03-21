UAE sends school supplies to support pupils affected by earthquake in Syria

The Emirates Red Crescent has distributed about 1,500 school bags and stationery kits to pupils in Latakia province in Syria as part of Operation Gallant Knight 2.

The plan is to distribute more than 10,000 school kits in Syrian areas struck by the earthquake on February 6, state news agency Wam reported.

Rasha Ahmed, assistant director of education at the Directorate of Education in Latakia province, praised the UAE's humanitarian efforts and its support for education in Syria.

"The delegation of the UAE and the Red Crescent has stood with us since the dawn of the second day," Ms Ahmed said.

Dr Muhammad Al Junaibi, representative of Emirates Red Crescent in Syria, said the group would continue to provide aid and assistance to those affected by the earthquake, in co-ordination with the Ministry of Education in Syria.

The campaign is part of Operation Gallant Knight 2. Wam

Majd Muhammad Ali, the principal of Martyr Shaaban Ali Ahmed School, said it had “gradually returned to approximately 55 per cent of the attendance rate, and we have begun to rehabilitate students and children, especially after their recent suffering".

Syrian pupils expressed their joy and gratitude towards the UAE for its humanitarian stance and providing educational supplies.

One eighth-grade pupil called Sarah thanked the UAE and said: "We are proud of you, the people of the Emirates. We welcome you to your second home, Syria."

Another Syrian girl, Maryam Saleh, presented a poem that she wrote specifically for the Emirati delegation, titled 'Thank you'.

The UAE is continuing with its efforts to support people in Syria by providing food, medical supplies and medicine.