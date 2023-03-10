Beyond the Headlines: The children who survived the Turkey-Syria earthquake

Thousands died and millions were displaced in a matter of moments following the violent earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey on February 6.

While survivors are now trying to rebuild their lives, there is one group for whom recovering from the earthquake is an even harder challenge: the children who lost their parents.

More than a month since the disaster, at least 160 infants and children who survived have still not been identified.

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host Mina Aldroubi looks at what happened to these children who were found alive under the rubble, and how humanitarian agencies have protected them.