EU pledges €1 billion for Turkey’s post-earthquake reconstruction

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday announced €1 billion ($1.07 billion) of support for post-earthquake reconstruction in Turkey and €108 million ($116 million) for humanitarian assistance in Syria.

Speaking at an international donor conference in Brussels, Ms von der Leyen invited countries and financial institutions to make further pledges “to honour the memory of the lives lost, to honour the heroism of the first responders and to sustain the hope of the survivors”.

A Turkish government representative said the estimated cost of reconstruction and loss was likely to reach $103.6 billion. The earthquake on February 6 and its aftershocks killed more than 48,000 in Turkey and close to 6,000 in neighbouring Syria.

Turkey’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu also attended Monday's conference, while via video link Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said international financial help was crucial to assist the country’s recovery.

“It’s impossible for any country regardless of its economic state to cope with a disaster this scope alone,” he said. “Our real struggle starts now. We will reconstruct and revive all our cities destroyed in the earthquake.”

The EU Commission did not invite representatives of the Syrian government. Brussels cut diplomatic relations with Damascus after the start of the country’s civil war in 2011. An EU official on Monday reaffirmed the bloc's stance that it would not reopen diplomatic channels with Syria or lift sanctions until a political end to the conflict was negotiated at UN-level.