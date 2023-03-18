Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives in Cairo for milestone visit

Egyptian Foreign Minster Sameh Shoukry received Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu at Tahrir Palace on Saturday morning.

It is his first official trip to the country in 10 years.

The two men began a closed meeting at the palace after Mr Shoukry greeted Mr Cavusoglu's arrival, Egypt's Foreign Minstry said.

لحظة وصول وزير خارجية تركيا إلى مقر وزارة الخارجية بقصر التحرير صباح اليوم واستقبال السيد سامح شكرى له. pic.twitter.com/9PXpIRpnBA — Egypt MFA Spokesperson (@MfaEgypt) March 18, 2023

Egyptian and Turkish delegations headed by Mr Shoukry and Mr Cavusoglu then began discussions on relations between the two countries and "international and regional issues of common concern".

The milestone visit lends momentum to a thawing of relations between the two regional heavyweights after a decade fraught with tension.

However, that normalisation of ties may take time to complete given the complexity and wide range of differences separating the two nations since Egypt’s military in 2013 removed Turkish-backed Islamist president Mohammed Morsi amid street protests against his divisive rule, according to Egyptian officials.

They said the leaders of Egypt and Turkey, who met in Qatar last November, could meet again if continuing efforts to iron out differences make significant progress.

Egypt and Turkey held two rounds of exploratory talks in 2021 to normalise relations.

Those meetings made little headway, but the November meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip appears to have given the process a major boost.

READ MORE Turkey's Foreign Minister to make first official visit to Egypt in 10 years

Bringing the two countries closer was Mr El Sisi, calling the Turkish president last month to offer his condolences on the death of tens of thousands in the earthquake and later a visit to earthquake-stricken areas in Turkey by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

A Turkish-Egyptian rapprochement could be part of a rapidly changing Middle East diplomatic landscape, with the region’s Arab and non-Arab powerhouses stepping back from confrontations to try to settle their differences.

Ankara has also been seeking to repair ties with the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Also, Saudi Arabia and Iran announced last week they are restoring diplomatic ties severed since 2016.

Cairo, according to the Egyptian officials, has stepped up behind-the-scenes contacts with Tehran in recent months with a view to normalise relations that have been fraught since the Islamic revolution in 1979.

Egypt’s foreign ministry said Mr Cavusoglu’s Saturday visit to Cairo will pave the way for the resumption of normal relations between the two countries.

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri, left, with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Adana, Turkey. AFP

"The visit will launch an in-depth dialogue on different aspects of bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common concern with the aim of reaching a mutual understanding that serves the interests of the two countries and peoples," Ahmed Abu Zeid, the ministry’s spokesman, said on Friday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the Egyptian officials said high on the agenda of Saturday’s talks between the Turkish and Egyptian ministers would be Libya, where Cairo and Ankara are supporting rival sides.

Egypt, which shares a porous desert border with Libya, is demanding that Turkey withdraws military advisers it has sent to Libya to support the Tripoli-based government during fighting against eastern forces led by a Cairo ally.

Egypt also opposes a maritime demarcation deal reached between Ankara and Tripoli that Egypt and its regional allies have branded as illegal. In response, Egypt last year unilaterally demarked its maritime border with Libya in the Mediterranean.

Egypt, Greece and Cyprus see Turkey’s deployment of a drilling ship in the eastern Mediterranean as a challenge to their marine rights. AFP

Egypt is also seeking Turkey’s backing for, or at least neutrality on, international diplomatic efforts to end the North African nation’s decade-long schism between its eastern and western regions.

Turkey and Egypt will also seek to defuse tensions in the east Mediterranean, where Egypt, Cyprus and Israel have found significant natural gas reserves in recent years and, together with other regional partners, are turning the area into a major regional energy hub.

Turkey has repeatedly sought to muscle in on the enterprise with illegal drilling, only to be harshly reprimanded by the EU and US.

Cyprus and Greece, two close Egyptian allies, are at sharp odds with Turkey, which has occupied the northern part of Cyprus since 1974. Greece and Turkey have long-standing differences over maritime rights in the Aegean Sea.

Egypt is also opposed to what it sees as Turkey's meddling in neighbouring Syria and Iraq.

Separately, security officials from Turkey and Egypt will be discussing Cairo’s demand that Ankara hands over members of the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood who have been convicted in absentia in Egypt on terrorism charges.