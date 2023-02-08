Emirates Red Crescent announces volunteer drive to help earthquake survivors

Follow the latest on the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Emirates Red Crescent has announced its campaign to help people affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, naming it "Bridges of Good".

The drive will begin packing initial aid on February 11, from 9am to 2pm at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and Dubai Exhibition Centro at Expo City Dubai.

The campaign will run for two weeks and needs volunteers to help pack relief boxes for survivors of the earthquakes.

Anyone who wants to volunteer can register via the website volunteers.ae, however at the time of writing the site was not yet live.

The campaign is being organised in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation and the Ministry of Community Development.

Residents can donate to help people affected by the earthquake here.

Turkey's consulate in Dubai also launched a donation drive for vital food and winter clothing to support survivors of the earthquake which rocked the country and neighbouring Syria.

Members of the public are being invited to supply essentials to those affected by a disaster which has left a trail of destruction in both nations and prompted rescue efforts from across the globe.

Two powerful earthquakes that hit Turkey on Monday were followed by dozens of aftershocks.

The death toll have risen above 11,000 — and is expected to rise further — with many seeing their homes turned to rubble during harsh winter conditions.