Emirates Red Crescent to help half a million people in 31 countries with winter campaign

Emirates Red Crescent launched its annual winter campaign to provide food, health care and shelter for 500,000 people in 31 countries around the world.

The campaign, launched under the slogan 'Be Their Warmth', will allocate additional humanitarian aid to refugees and displaced people in several countries.

Fahad Abdulrahman bin Sultan, ERC deputy secretary general for development and international co-operation, said this year’s campaign would be extra important given the many humanitarian crises affecting the world.

“This year's aid will include basic essentials, such as winter clothes, blankets, heating fuel, food and medical supplies," he said.

Beneficiary countries include Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Greece, Syria, Morocco, Tunisia, Pakistan, Norway, Montenegro, Romania, Sweden, San Marino, Bangladesh, Albania, Kazakhstan, Bosnia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Dagestan, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Lithuania, Estonia, Turkmenistan, Latvia, Moldova and Macedonia.

The aid programme will be carried out in co-ordination with our humanitarian partners and the country's embassies in respective countries.

He called on donors and philanthropists to support the campaign through donations on the ERC’s websites or one of its 175 locations across the Emirates.