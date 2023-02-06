Turkey earthquake latest: Scores dead with many trapped under collapsed buildings

<div><h2><b>Tsunami alert issued in Italy</b></h2> <div>Italy’s Civil Protection Authority has warned of possible tsunami waves following the earthquake in Turkey. </div><div></div><div>People are advised to move away from coastal areas and seek higher ground, it said in a notice. </div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><a data-dnt="true" href="https://twitter.com/DPCgov/status/1622432796948979713"> </a></blockquote></div><div></div><div>The powerful quake has left dozens dead in Turkey and Syria and was felt as far away as Cyprus. </div><div></div><div>At least 53 people were killed in Turkey, where the quake struck the southern province in the early hours of Monday morning.</div><div></div><div>In neighbouring Syria, more than 62 people have been confirmed dead.</div></div>