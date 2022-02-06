Al Hosn app: no PCR test needed to change status from red to green

People who test positive for Covid-19 in the UAE do not have to take a PCR test in order for their status on the Al Hosn app to turn from red to green.

Red status on the Al Hosn app reflects a recent positive PCR test.

Changing the status on the app to green, which shows that you do not have Covid-19, is normally achieved through a negative PCR test.

But in an update on the Al Hosn app under 'Pass Protocol', the guidance says you have two options to change the status from red to green.

If you have tested positive, the app says you can "quarantine for 10 days and wait for your code to turn green automatically on day 11".

The app says this green code will stay for 30 days, after which you must take a PCR test every 14 of the next 60 days.

Alternatively, the app says "if you are completely recovered within 10 days, you can take two negative PCR tests and get a green code for 30 days".

"Please make sure the second test is 24 hours later than the first test.

"After that, please take a PCR test every 14 days in the next 60 days."

Maintaining green status

It is common for people who have had Covid-19 and recovered to continue to test positive for some time.

Sensitive PCR tests can pick up traces of the virus in the nasal cavity, even if the person is no longer contagious.

The latest change recognises this and avoids a situation in which people cannot return to green status to visit public places.

The Al Hosn app was originally designed to track and trace contact with Covid-19 cases, but its remit has broadened to support the country's nationwide vaccination drive.

The app allows the user to show proof of a coronavirus vaccine or a recent test.

Green status can be secured by fully vaccinated people who have received two doses of any approved Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE.

It requires a booster shot six months after a second shot to stay active.

A PCR test taken every 14 days maintains green status.

Groups exempt from vaccinations will be allowed to enter government buildings if their status on the app is green. But they will need to take a PCR test every seven days. Children under 16 are exempt.

In Abu Dhabi, green status is required for entry to many public venues.

Grey status on the Al Hosn app means a person is fully vaccinated or exempt but the PCR test has expired. It can also turn grey if you have not received a booster dose after six months or have not completed two doses.