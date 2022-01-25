Abu Dhabi updates list of drive-through coronavirus screening centres

There are six in Abu Dhabi, four in Al Ain and six in Al Dhafra

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Reporter: Shireena Al Nowais: A police officer gets tested. The new screening drive through for COVID-19. Sunday, March 29th, 2020. Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
John Dennehy
Jan 25, 2022

Abu Dhabi has updated the list of drive-through coronavirus testing centres open to the public.

There are six centres in Abu Dhabi, four in Al Ain and six in Al Dhafra.

The new list was published by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) on Tuesday and is as follows:

Abu Dhabi Al Wathba; Al Bahia; Al Manhal; Al Shamkha; Al Madina; and Rabdan

Al Ain Asharej; Al Hili; Al Sarouj; and Al Aamerah

Al Dhafra Madinat Zayed; Liwa; Mirfa; Ghayathi; Dalma and Sila.

There are also numerous private clinics and hospitals offering the service.

The updated list comes as huge numbers of PCR tests are conducted every day across the UAE.

Close to 500,000 people were tested on Monday, while more than 121 million have been carried out in the UAE since the pandemic started in 2020.

After the emergence of the Omicron variant, new case numbers have been above 2,500 since the start of January, having fallen below 50 early last month.

One of the world's fastest vaccination drives and mass testing have helped the UAE to curb the pandemic.

For more details on the drive-through centres and how to book a visit www.seha.ae.

The UAE's network of PCR testing centres - in pictures

Image 1 of 12
Updated: January 25th 2022, 9:32 AM
CoronavirusPandemicsAbu DhabiUAE
