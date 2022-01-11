What are the Covid-19 rules for travelling to Dubai and Abu Dhabi?

Follow the latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

Since the start of the pandemic, countries have changed their travel rules on an almost monthly basis, meaning passengers frequently need to be up to date on what is required of them.

With half-term on the horizon, many families are looking to use the time to visit relatives and friends or go on holiday. But what are the rules now for flying to the UAE?

The National explains.

Travelling to Dubai

The rules are the same whether you are a UAE resident or a tourist.

As of January 2, travellers to the UAE from the UK must present a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours of departure. NHS certificates and home testing kits will not be accepted.

Exemptions to this rule include all Emiratis returning to Dubai but they must take a Covid‑19 PCR test on arrival.

Children aged below 12 and passengers with moderate to severe disabilities are also not required to take a PCR test to travel to the UAE.

Some randomised testing is being conducted at Dubai airport. If the test result is positive, you will be required to undergo isolation and follow the Dubai Health Authority guidelines. You must also download the Covid‑19 — DXB Smart App on the App Store for iPhone, or on Google Play for Android.

Travelling to Abu Dhabi

Like Dubai, the rules are the same whether you are a UAE resident or a tourist, and you will need to present a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours of departure.

If you are fully vaccinated and flying to Abu Dhabi, you must be tested on arrival in Abu Dhabi airport — after baggage collection. There is no need to quarantine but since the UK was removed from Abu Dhabi's Green List, you must take another PCR test on day four and day eight.

If you are unvaccinated you must be tested on arrival in Abu Dhabi airport, and then quarantine for ten days. You must then take a PCR test on day nine.

PCR tests are free on arrival. Subsequent PCR tests on day four and day eight, or day nine if you are unvaccinated, are free at Seha screening centres, otherwise they cost Dh50.

Travelling from the UAE to the UK

Fully vaccinated passengers (no booster required)

Receiving a negative PCR test result before boarding the plane is no longer a requirement for flights to the UK for passengers who are fully vaccinated. However, Etihad requires a negative PCR result for every passenger who boards its planes, regardless of whether your destination requires one or not.

To travel to the UK you must book and pay for a government-approved Covid-19 test for the second day of your stay. This can be either a PCR test or a lateral flow test. You must also fill in the passenger locator form to be completed in the 48 hours before you arrive in UK.

You can take the test any time after you arrive and before the end of day 2 at the latest. The day you arrive is day 0.

If your test result is positive, you must self-isolate. If your lateral flow test result is positive, you must also take a PCR test.

These rules also apply to unvaccinated people who are under 18 or who are medically exempt from taking the vaccine.

Unvaccinated passengers (or fewer than 14 days since second dose)

Unvaccinated passengers must present a negative PC test result taken within 48 hours of travel.

You must also book and pay for a government-approved Covid-19 test for the second day of your stay. This can be either a PCR test or a lateral flow test. You must also fill in the passenger locator form to be completed in the 48 hours before you arrive in UK.

After you arrive in England you must quarantine at home or the place you are staying for 10 days, and take a Covid-19 test on day 2 and on or after day 8. If you are in the UK for fewer than 10 days then you must quarantine the entire time.

What if my day-two test is positive?

If you are vaccinated and test positive on a lateral flow test on day two, you must confirm this with a PCR test. On getting a positive PCR test result you must then self-isolate for ten days.

If you are unvaccinated and your day-two test is negative, but your day-eight test is positive, you must self-isolate for ten days from the day you took the test.

What about children?

Children aged 4 and under do not have to take any Covid-19 travel tests.

Children aged 5 to 17 have to follow the testing and quarantine rules for people who qualify as fully vaccinated on arrival in the UK.

This means that they have to take a Covid-19 test after they arrive — before the end of day two at the latest.

