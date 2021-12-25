Abu Dhabi updates green list for travellers flying to the emirate

Abu Dhabi has updated its green list of countries and destinations from which travellers can enter the emirate without needing to quarantine on arrival.

The updated list, which is effective from Sunday, December 26, comes following a surge in Covid-19 cases in many countries, largely tied to the Omicron variant.

Travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to isolate when flying into the UAE. Unvaccinated travellers flying to Abu Dhabi only need to isolate if they're coming from countries not on the green list.

Unvaccinated visitors from non-green list countries must take a PCR test on arrival and follow quarantine requirements.

The updated Abu Dhabi green list includes:

Albania

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Bulgaria

Burma

Cambodia

Canada

China

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Holland

Hong Kong (SAR)

Hungary

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Maldives

Netherlands

Norway

Oman

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Republic of Ireland

Romania

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Taiwan, Province of China

Tajikistan

Thailand

Yemen

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

United Kingdom

United States of America

Uzbekistan