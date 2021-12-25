Abu Dhabi updates green list for travellers flying to the emirate

Abu Dhabi has updated its green list of countries and destinations from which travellers can enter the emirate without needing to quarantine on arrival.
The updated list, which is effective from Sunday, December 26, comes following a surge in Covid-19 cases in many countries, largely tied to the Omicron variant.
Travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to isolate when flying into the UAE. Unvaccinated travellers flying to Abu Dhabi only need to isolate if they're coming from countries not on the green list.
Unvaccinated visitors from non-green list countries must take a PCR test on arrival and follow quarantine requirements.
The updated Abu Dhabi green list includes:
Albania
Armenia
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Belarus
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Brazil
Bulgaria
Burma
Cambodia
Canada
China
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Holland
Hong Kong (SAR)
Hungary
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Israel
Italy
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Latvia
Lebanon
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Maldives
Netherlands
Norway
Oman
Papua New Guinea
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Republic of Ireland
Romania
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Taiwan, Province of China
Tajikistan
Thailand
Yemen
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Ukraine
United Kingdom
United States of America
Uzbekistan