Where to get a cheap PCR test in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the UAE

Demand for PCR testing surged this week as pupils returned to schools and workplaces after the winter break.

Parents of school children in Dubai and Sharjah reported lengthy queues at screening centres over the weekend as people rushed to get last-minute PCR tests.

Demand was greatest at clinics that offer more affordable testing rates, starting at Dh50. All clinics run by Abu Dhabi's Seha group have tests for Dh50.

Be advised that some screening centres now said results can take up to 48 hours, up from less than 12 hours a month ago.

Many companies have implemented stricter workplace regulations after the New Year celebrations, requesting staff working in offices to test more regularly to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Here is a list of some clinics offering affordable PCR testing in the UAE.

Dubai

Seha Covid-19 screening centre, City Walk, Dubai

Price: Dh50 for PCR test (results within 48 hours)

Appointment: Drive through (book via mobile application)

Opening times: 10am to 8pm

Location: City Walk and Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai

_______________

General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Jafiliya, Dubai

Price: Dh80 for labourers (results within 48 hours)

Appointment: Walk-in

Opening times: 7am to 11pm

Location: Jafiliya, Dubai

_______________

Rizek mobile application, Dubai

Price: Dh99 for home PCR test (results within 48 hours)

Appointment: Home visit (book via mobile application and use code RR99)

Opening times: 7am to 11pm

Location: Dubai

_______________

Mena Labs drive-through Covid-19 screening tent, Umm Suqeim Road

Price: Dh110 for PCR test (results within 24 hours)

Appointment: Drive through (no appointment necessary)

Opening times: 7am to midnight

Location: Umm Suqeim Road, Dubai

_______________

Abu Dhabi

Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital, Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh50 (results within 24 hours)

Appointment: PCR testing centre is available at building F (appointments not necessary but preferred)

Opening times: 8am to 5pm

Location: Airport Road, Abu Dhabi

_______________

Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh50 (results within 24 to 48 hours)

Appointment: Walk-in on first floor

Opening times: 9am to 9pm

Location: Muroor Road

_______________

NMC Bareen International Hospital, Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh50 (results within 24 hours)

Appointment: Walk-in or drive-through (no appointment required)

Opening times: Walk-in is 10am to 10pm; drive-through is 24/7

Location: Mohammad bin Zayed City, Zone 15

_______________

Sharjah

Seha Covid-19 screening centre, Al Bait Metwahhed, Sharjah

Price: Dh50 for PCR test (results within 48 hours)

Appointment: Drive through (book via mobile application)

Opening times: 10am to 8pm

Location: Al Bait Metwahhed, Sharjah

_______________

NMC Medical Centre, Buhairah Corniche, Sharjah

Price: Dh100 for PCR test (results within 72 hours)

Appointment: Walk in

Opening times: 8am to 8pm

Location: Buhairah Corniche, Sharjah

_______________

Thumbay Hospital Sharjah

Price: Dh100 for PCR test (results within 48 hours)

Appointment: Walk in

Opening times: 9am to midnight

Location: Thumbay Hospital Daycare, University City Road, Muweila, Sharjah