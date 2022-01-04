Where to get a cheap PCR test in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the UAE

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron
Demand for PCR testing surged this week as pupils returned to schools and workplaces after the winter break.
Parents of school children in Dubai and Sharjah reported lengthy queues at screening centres over the weekend as people rushed to get last-minute PCR tests.
Demand was greatest at clinics that offer more affordable testing rates, starting at Dh50. All clinics run by Abu Dhabi's Seha group have tests for Dh50.
Be advised that some screening centres now said results can take up to 48 hours, up from less than 12 hours a month ago.
Many companies have implemented stricter workplace regulations after the New Year celebrations, requesting staff working in offices to test more regularly to help curb the spread of Covid-19.
Here is a list of some clinics offering affordable PCR testing in the UAE.
Dubai
Seha Covid-19 screening centre, City Walk, Dubai
Price: Dh50 for PCR test (results within 48 hours)
Appointment: Drive through (book via mobile application)
Opening times: 10am to 8pm
Location: City Walk and Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai
_______________
General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Jafiliya, Dubai
Price: Dh80 for labourers (results within 48 hours)
Appointment: Walk-in
Opening times: 7am to 11pm
Location: Jafiliya, Dubai
_______________
Rizek mobile application, Dubai
Price: Dh99 for home PCR test (results within 48 hours)
Appointment: Home visit (book via mobile application and use code RR99)
Opening times: 7am to 11pm
Location: Dubai
_______________
Mena Labs drive-through Covid-19 screening tent, Umm Suqeim Road
Price: Dh110 for PCR test (results within 24 hours)
Appointment: Drive through (no appointment necessary)
Opening times: 7am to midnight
Location: Umm Suqeim Road, Dubai
_______________
Abu Dhabi
Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital, Abu Dhabi
Price: Dh50 (results within 24 hours)
Appointment: PCR testing centre is available at building F (appointments not necessary but preferred)
Opening times: 8am to 5pm
Location: Airport Road, Abu Dhabi
_______________
Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi
Price: Dh50 (results within 24 to 48 hours)
Appointment: Walk-in on first floor
Opening times: 9am to 9pm
Location: Muroor Road
_______________
NMC Bareen International Hospital, Abu Dhabi
Price: Dh50 (results within 24 hours)
Appointment: Walk-in or drive-through (no appointment required)
Opening times: Walk-in is 10am to 10pm; drive-through is 24/7
Location: Mohammad bin Zayed City, Zone 15
_______________
Sharjah
Seha Covid-19 screening centre, Al Bait Metwahhed, Sharjah
Price: Dh50 for PCR test (results within 48 hours)
Appointment: Drive through (book via mobile application)
Opening times: 10am to 8pm
Location: Al Bait Metwahhed, Sharjah
_______________
NMC Medical Centre, Buhairah Corniche, Sharjah
Price: Dh100 for PCR test (results within 72 hours)
Appointment: Walk in
Opening times: 8am to 8pm
Location: Buhairah Corniche, Sharjah
_______________
Thumbay Hospital Sharjah
Price: Dh100 for PCR test (results within 48 hours)
Appointment: Walk in
Opening times: 9am to midnight
Location: Thumbay Hospital Daycare, University City Road, Muweila, Sharjah