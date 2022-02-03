When is the midterm break for schools in the UAE?

Many schools in the UAE will close for a week this month for the midterm break.

International schools that begin their year in September will close from Monday, 14 February.

But pupils will have two more days off as February 12 and 13 fall on a weekend. February 11 will be a half-day for all schools.

Many British schools will be off from February 12 to 20 (including both weekends) and classes will resume on February 21, Monday.

Some American schools will have three days off from February 12 to 14, including the weekend. Classes will begin on Tuesday, February 15.

Term 2 will end on March 25 in most schools, followed by the spring break.

Schools that begin their academic year in April will not have a midterm break in February but they will get more than two weeks off at the end of March.

Pupils and teachers will also have some extra time off during the Eid Al Fitr holidays in May. The number of holidays depends on when the Moon is sighted.

Schools are allowed some flexibility in their calendar, as long as they complete a certain number of days in the year.

There are two midterm breaks during the year – the first in October and the second in February.

Some schools include both in their calendar, but the one in October is shorter while others have only one midterm break in February.