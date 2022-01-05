UK travel industry calls for Covid testing rules to be dropped in government review

Travel industry bosses have called on the UK government to scrap testing rules that they say are no longer necessary to curb the spread of Omicron because it has become the dominant Covid-19 strain.

Before Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s review of Covid rules on Wednesday, the leaders argued that compulsory testing for arrivals and departures had hindered their sector’s recovery.

The rules introduced in early December require that all travellers over the age of 12 show a negative Covid test upon arrival in the UK. The test can be a PCR or lateral flow and must have been taken in the two days before arrival.

Within two days of coming to the UK each person must take a PCR test.

But with record-breaking Covid figures being reported, travel bosses have argued the rules are no longer necessary.

Manchester Airports Group chief executive Charlie Cornish and Airlines UK boss Tim Alderslade on Tuesday said the requirements could be removed without affecting overall Covid-19 case rates and admissions to hospital in the UK.

“The health secretary rightly acknowledged, as early as December 8, that the value of any form of restrictions was significantly reduced once Omicron became dominant in the UK,” they said.

“It should give the UK government confidence to press ahead with the immediate removal of these emergency restrictions, giving people back the freedom to travel internationally to see loved ones, explore new places and generate new business opportunities.”

Mr Cornish and Mr Alderslade said the restrictions “come at a huge cost to the travel industry” and the broader UK economy.

Tim Hawkins, chief of staff at Manchester Airports Group, told the BBC's Today programme that research commissioned by the group showed there was a “basis for taking out all tests” related to international travel, due to the high number of infections in the UK.

“We are beyond the point where international travel restrictions can play a role in managing that peak and if there is no benefit to it then we shouldn't be doing it and we should take those measures out,” he added.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is understood to be pressing for a relaxation of rules to help the airline sector.

On Tuesday the UK’s daily Covid record was smashed when it reported 218,724 infections.

The US and France are the only other countries to have declared more than 200,000 cases in a single day.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference hours after the figure was released, Mr Johnson said booster vaccines would become the norm for travel to many countries within weeks, as he urged people to come forward for a third shot.

There are still nine million people in the UK eligible for booster shots who have yet to avail of the offer.

Gillian Keegan, Minister for Social Care and Mental Health, backed his call and said Britons should take advantage of the vaccination campaign.

“We would urge everybody, if you’re eligible, if you’re within that 28 days if you’ve had Covid, please come forward,” she told Sky News.

“The quicker we can get everybody boosted the better we can really be prepared to ride that wave that the prime minister talked about.

“It’s one of the key parts of our defence, our wall of defence, and we’re really relying on this as a national mission for everybody to come forward please to get their booster.”

Ms Keegan said “about a million people” are self-isolating after contracting Covid but the government did not have an exact figure.

A backlog has built up of people waiting for tests in order to leave isolation and return to their workplaces.

The Telegraph reported that Covid-testing rules could be rolled back to ease the staffing shortages hitting industries.

Health officials are said to have drawn up plans to limit PCR tests to those with Covid symptoms, allowing people who are asymptomatic — around 40 per cent of cases — to return to work sooner.

Asked about the reports on BBC Breakfast, Ms Keegan said “I know that the teams are looking at testing and testing regimes” but stopped short of announcing changes.

“You may be able to expect some news — I don't know when,” she added.

Pressed on whether the public should expect changes to travel testing rules for people entering the UK, she said scientists advising the government “are looking at what makes sense”.

Amid surging cases and with staff shortages affecting multiple sectors, Mr Johnson is not expected to introduce additional measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Seventeen major hospitals in the Greater Manchester area have suspended non-urgent procedures and treatment as they struggle to cope under the Omicron wave.

The NHS Confederation, which represents health bodies, said around one in 10 healthcare workers in England are off sick at the moment. He said the rate is much higher in some areas, with one trust reporting that 750 staff were absent on one day.

MPs will return to Westminster on Wednesday after the Christmas and New Year break.

Mr Johnson is expected to be grilled on the situation during Prime Minister’s Questions at noon.

On Wednesday morning it emerged that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had tested positive for Covid, and Shadow Chancellor Angela Rayner would deputise for him at PMQs.