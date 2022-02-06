Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,015 new Covid-19 cases after 502,390 tests

The UAE reported 2,015 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, after carrying out a further 502,390 tests.

These latest infections took the overall tally of cases to 857,657.

Another 1,531 people beat the virus, as the recovery total climbed to 784,650.

Two people died during the 24-hour reporting period, taking the death toll to 2,264.

Daily infections dropped below 2,000 for the first time this year on Saturday.

Cases rose significantly at the end of 2021 and into January, from 48 on December 6 to 3,116 on January 15.

More than 127 million tests have been carried out in the country since the outbreak of Covid-19 two years ago.

More than 94 per cent of the population have now been fully vaccinated.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to safety measures and have Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, if eligible.