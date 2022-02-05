UAE's daily Covid-19 cases drop below 2,000 for first time this year

The UAE recorded 1,991 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, as daily infections dipped below 2,000 for the first time this year.

Another 1,149 people recovered from the virus over the past 24 hours.

Four people died from complications linked to Covid-19 in the reporting period.

Authorities have reported 855,642 infections, 2,262 deaths and 783,119 recoveries since the Emirates confirmed its first cases in late January, 2020.

Infection rates last fell below 2,000 on December 28, when 1,846 cases were recorded.

Cases rose significantly at the end of 2021 and into January, from 48 on December 6 to 3,116 on January 15.

The latest cases were detected as a result of an additional 488,153 PCR tests.

More than 127.5 million tests have been conducted.

Mass screening of the public, allied to a nationwide vaccine drive, has been central to the UAE's recovery strategy.

More than 23.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to the public since inoculation campaigns were rolled out in December 2020.

Close to 94.5 per cent of the population have now been fully vaccinated.

Authorities have urged the public to receive a booster dose if eligible.