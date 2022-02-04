Fully vaccinated Emiratis can travel to 12 previously banned African countries

A ban on travel for fully vaccinated Emiratis to a number of African countries will be lifted from 6pm on February 6.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced those who have received both doses of a vaccine and a booster shot will be able to travel to the destinations from this date.

The 12 African countries are Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Congo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The following groups can now travel to the countries:

*Citizens who have received the full doses of approved Covid-19 vaccines in addition to the booster dose

*Unvaccinated citizens who are medically exempt from receiving the vaccine

*Humanitarian cases and those travelling for treatment

Authorities urged all citizens planning to travel to abide by all precautionary measures and follow health guidelines, including social distancing, the wearing of face masks and regular handwashing.

Restrictions were placed on travel to the African countries in November and December following the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The UAE lifted Covid-19 restrictions on arrivals from those destinations on Saturday, January 29.

Entry procedures were also updated for flights originating from Ghana, Rwanda and Uganda.

Passengers flying from the 12 countries to the Emirates are required to take a PCR test 48 hours before departure, test where possible at the departure airport, test on arrival and follow all precautionary measures when visiting the UAE.