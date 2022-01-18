Abu Dhabi green pass: can I get the booster jab if I recently had Covid?

People recently infected with Covid-19 are exempt from receiving vaccine doses or the booster jab for 90 days, according to the Al Hosn team.

Anyone who tests positive for the virus on two consecutive PCR tests, does not need to book a booster jab for three months to maintain their Green Pass status on the Al Hosn app.

"If you had Covid-19 (2 positive PCR test results) you will get a 90-day exemption, after which you can get your booster dose or your vaccinations," the Al Hosn team wrote in a tweet.

They advised people to contact their emirate's nearest vaccination centre for further details.

Authorities recently reminded people that to maintain the Green Pass on the Al Hosn app, they must be fully vaccinated and have had a booster jab, as well as have a negative PCR result from the past two weeks.

Al Hosn's Green Pass allows people to access most public places in Abu Dhabi and cross the border into the emirate from Dubai.

If you cannot fulfil the criteria for the Green Pass, frequent negative PCR results also permit you entry to Abu Dhabi and public places in the capital.