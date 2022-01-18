Abu Dhabi requires Covid-19 booster shot for entry into emirate

People will now be required to be fully vaccinated with a booster shot to travel to Abu Dhabi.

Anyone who received the second dose of a Covid vaccine more than six months ago must obtain a booster shot to enter the emirate.

The rule came into force at the start of the week and it applies to those who have had two doses of a Covid vaccine only, such as Pfizer-BioNTech.

Anyone who has had two doses of a vaccine, such as Sinopharm, followed by one or two shots of another type of vaccine, is not affected by the rule for now – even if it has been longer than six months since their last dose.

All adults in the UAE have been urged to get the booster shot since November, when officials said it was important to combat emerging strains of the Covid-19 virus.

A booster shot is needed for Al Hosn green pass, which is a requirement to enter Abu Dhabi.

It will immediately turn green after a person receives their booster, provided they have received a recent negative PCR test.

Al Hosn green pass requires PCR tests every 14 days. If someone has not had a negative PCR test within that period, their app will turn grey, regardless of whether they have already received a booster dose.

People with medical conditions are exempt. Medical conditions include those who have had Covid in the last six months.

The announcement was made earlier this month and came into effect on Sunday.

People took to social media to say they had been turned away at the Abu Dhabi-Ghantoot border for not having the green pass.

If your Al Hosn has turned grey, there is an option on the app to find out why. It may tell you that you need to receive a booster shot.

Those who have not been vaccinated must present a negative PCR test result received within the previous 96 hours.

In September, people who had received two shots of the Sinopharm vaccine were told it was mandatory to get the booster to maintain Green Pass status.

This month all Abu Dhabi government workers were told they must have received the booster shot in order to enter the workplace.

