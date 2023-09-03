UAE aid team delivers more food to Sudanese refugees

A UAE humanitarian team has delivered further crucial food supplies to Sudanese refugees and villagers in Chad.

The Emirati delegation in the city of Amdjarass – made up of the Emirates Red Crescent, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation – distributed additional parcels to serve communities in the village of Herakaia and surrounding areas as part of an continuing relief mission, state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.

The UAE has offered support to Sudanese people impacted by the continuing conflict in their homeland, which has raged since April.

Huge numbers of refugees have sought shelter in neighbouring Chad in recent months.

Mohammed Al Ali, a representative of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, said the UAE was committed to addressing the humanitarian fallout of the Sudan conflict.

UAE delivers key support

The UAE is renovating schools in Chad as part of its continuing humanitarian drive to support Sudanese refugees, it was announced on Saturday.

A boys' school, a girls' school and a primary school in Amdjarass are receiving new facilities to improve the learning environment for Sudanese pupils.

Classrooms will be equipped with modern furniture and amenities.

The UAE's field hospital in Amdjarass has treated more than 6,000 Sudanese refugees since it opened in July, officials said last month.

The hospital was opened under the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed. It has focused on cases involving women, children, the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

Last month, the UAE sent a plane carrying 13 tonnes of vital food supplies to Chad, in an effort to boost the living conditions of Sudanese people and vulnerable sections of society in Chad.