UAE renovates schools in Chad in drive to support Sudanese refugees

The UAE is renovating schools in Chad as part of its continuing humanitarian drive to support Sudanese refugees.

A boys' school, a girls' school and a primary school are receiving new facilities to improve the learning environment for Sudanese students.

Classrooms will be equipped with modern furniture and amenities in Amdjarass, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday.

The school rehabilitation project is part of the UAE's continuing humanitarian drive to support Sudanese people who have sought shelter in the neighbouring central African country since conflict broke out in their homeland in April.

UAE humanitarian teams have made field visits to the three schools to ensure maintenance and repair works are under way.

Follow-up visits will monitor each school's progress.

The project has been conducted in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Khalifa bin Zayed Nahyan Foundation and the UAE's Office for Aid Coordination.

“Classrooms and other facilities will be repaired at an accelerated pace before the start of the academic year in Amdjarass,” said Saif Yasser Al Afari of the Emirates Red Crescent authority, in a press release.

“Classrooms will be equipped with modern furniture as well as school facilities, and field visits to schools will continue to monitor the progress of work until maintenance work is fully completed,” he said.

Last month, it was announced that the UAE's field hospital in Amdjarass had treated more than 6,000 Sudanese refugees since it opened in July.

The hospital was opened under the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed. It has focused on cases involving women, children, the elderly and those with chronic diseases.