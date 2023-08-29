Al Burhan visits Egypt for first foreign trip since start of Sudan conflict

Sudan's army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan arrived in Egypt on Tuesday, about a week after he left the Sudanese capital, where his troops have been fighting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April.

Gen Al Burhan is to hold talks with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, whose government has supported the Sudanese military leader since he rose to power in 2019, when Sudan's former president Omar Al Bashir was deposed.

Mr El Sisi received Gen Al Burhan on his arrival at New Alamein, a resort city on the Mediterranean coast and the summer seat of Cairo's government. Discussions are to take place there.

Egypt views Sudan as the strategic depth of its national security sphere, always concerned that chaos or foreign meddling there would affect the country's stability.

Besides sharing the middle and northern reaches of the river Nile – a lifeline to both nations – there is a community of about five million Sudanese who have for decades made Egypt home.

The two nations also share close cultural and social ties.

Under Gen Al Burhan's rule, Egypt and Sudan forged close military ties, including the conclusion of a military co-operation agreement and conducting several joint war games. In contrast, Egypt has kept Gen Al Burhan's rival, RSF commander Gen Mohamed Dagalo, at arm's length.

Egypt has not openly sided with Gen Al Burhan in his war against the RSF and last month it convened a summit of Sudan's neighbours in an attempt to find a diplomatic end to the conflict.

However, Egypt has long held the view that state institutions, particularly the military, must be protected to ensure the territorial integrity and cohesion of their respective nations.

Gen Al Burhan's visit to Egypt gives him a significant level of legitimacy. He was given a red-carpet reception at New Alamein airport, including a guard of honour.

Gen Dagalo, on the other hand, is not a graduate of Sudan's military academy and owes his rank to the patronage of Al Bashir.

Gen Dagalo is a former leader of the Darfur-based Janjaweed militia, which fought on the government's side in the western region's civil war in the 2000s.

The group was accused of committing war crimes during that conflict.

The RSF was legitimised under Al Bashir as a branch of the armed forces, although Gen Dagalo has maintained the near-total independence of the paramilitary, building it up since 2019 into a well-equipped and well-armed force of some 100,000 fighters backed by a vast economic empire.

However, persistent reports of war crimes committed during the continuing conflict by the RSF and its allies in Khartoum and Darfur have significantly dented Gen Dagalo's narrative of a force fighting for democracy against generals clinging on to power and remnants of Al Bashir's regime.

The International Criminal Court said it was investigating the RSF's actions in Darfur since the fighting began.

The RSF has long maintained that Gen Al Burhan was trapped in a section of the armed forces' headquarters still under the control of loyal army troops and vowed to kill him if he tries to escape.

But Gen Al Burhan made a surprise appearance on Thursday in Omdurman, one of the three cities that comprise the greater area of the Sudanese capital.

He later travelled by helicopter to the army-held airbase of Wad Seidna, about 20km away, and subsequently flew to Atbara, a city north of Khartoum.

There, he greeted troops stationed at an artillery base before he flew to Port Sudan, a city on the Red Sea where the government now sits.

The news about Gen Al Burhan's trips coincided with a dire warning by the UN that the fighting in Sudan threatens to "consume" the country.

"The war in Sudan is fuelling a humanitarian emergency of epic proportions," said Martin Griffiths, UN undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief co-ordinator.

"This viral conflict – and the hunger, disease and displacement left in its wake – now threatens to consume the entire country."

UN figures indicate that more than 4.6 million people have been forced to flee their homes due to the fighting. Of these, more than a million have fled to neighbouring countries.

Millions more are trapped in Khartoum, enduring power and water power cut, scarce healthcare service and skyrocketing food prices.

The US, meanwhile, has condemned cases of sexual violence in Sudan.

"The numerous reports of rape, gang rape and other forms of gender-based violence against women and girls in West Darfur and other areas are deeply disturbing. These acts of brutality contribute to an emerging pattern of targeted ethnic violence," the State Department said in a statement.

"In particular, we are gravely concerned about the situation in and around Nyala, South Darfur where tens of thousands of civilians are trapped as fighting escalates between the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces."