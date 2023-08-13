UAE denies media reports it supplied arms to warring factions in Sudan

The UAE has denied allegations made in the media that it supplied arms and ammunition to warring parties in the Sudan conflict.

Afra Al Hameli, Director of the Strategic Communications Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “expressed the UAE's categorical refutation of the claims and allegations in the story” in a statement issued through state news agency Wam.

“The UAE has not supplied arms and ammunition to any of the warring parties in Sudan since the outbreak of the conflict in April 2023,” the ministry said, in remarks attributed to Ms Al Hameli.

“Moreover, Al Hameli reaffirmed that the UAE does not take sides in the current conflict engulfing Sudan, and seeks an end to the conflict and calls for respecting Sudan’s sovereignty.”

Ms Al Hameli stressed that the Emirates had called for “de-escalation, a ceasefire and the initiation of diplomatic dialogue”.

The UAE has consistently supported the political process and efforts to achieve national consensus towards forming a government and will continue to support all efforts aimed at achieving security in Sudan and enhancing its stability and prosperity until a ceasefire is secured, Ms Al Hameli said.

“Furthermore, Al Hameli underscored that the UAE continues to monitor the humanitarian situation affecting the Sudanese people and its impact on neighbouring countries,” the statement continued.

The ministry said the “UAE seeks to provide all forms of support to alleviate human suffering” and has operated a sea and air bridge providing about 2,000 tonnes of medical, food and relief materials for the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly, and women.

The ministry stated that the UAE in July had built a field hospital in the city of Amdjarass, Chad, to help those in need of medical care, regardless of nationality, age, gender or political association.

The hospital has treated 4,147 patients to date. Ms Al Hameli noted that the UAE inaugurated a co-ordination office for UAE foreign aid in the Amdjarass.