President Sheikh Mohamed speaks with Qatar's Sheikh Tamim

The leaders discussed efforts to boost ties in phone call

President Sheikh Mohamed with Sheikh Tamim during his visit to Qatar earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
The National
Dec 30, 2022
President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Tamim, the Emir of Qatar, reviewed efforts to bolster bilateral ties during a phone call on Friday.

The leaders explored ways to strengthen fraternal relations and enhance partnerships in a range of fields for the mutual benefit of the Gulf neighbours.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Tamim also discussed a number of regional and international issues, said officials.

The President had previously congratulated Sheikh Tamim on the success of the Fifa World Cup, held in Qatar in November and December.

Earlier this month, Sheikh Mohamed visited Qatar at the invitation of Sheikh Tamim

He was welcomed at Hamad International Airport, near Doha, by Sheikh Tamim and the leaders were photographed on a brief drive in the Emir's Bentley.

The President said he was pleased to discuss relations and ways to strengthen them.

President Sheikh Mohamed is received by Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, upon arriving at Hamad International Airport in Doha. Mohamed Al Hammadi / Presidential Court

Updated: December 30, 2022, 6:04 PM
