President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Emir of Qatar on success of World Cup

President Sheikh Mohamed has congratulated Sheikh Tamim, the Emir of Qatar, on the success of the Fifa World Cup.

The UAE leader visited Qatar earlier this month for talks with Sheikh Tamim, following which he said he was pleased to discuss relations and ways to strengthen them.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, delivered a similar message of support following the thrilling conclusion of the tournament on Sunday.

Expand Autoplay President Sheikh Mohamed is received by Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, upon arriving at Hamad International Airport in Doha. Mohamed Al Hammadi / Presidential Court

Argentina were crowned world champions for a third time after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over holders France at Lusail Stadium.

Two goals from Lionel Messi had looked set to earn the South Americans victory, only for Kylian Mbappe to complete a remarkable hat-trick as a pulsating match ended 3-3.

It proved a fitting finale for a memorable festival of football which has helped to shine a light on Arabic hospitality as Qatar welcomed the world to join the party.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino described the 22nd staging of the World Cup — and the first in the Middle East — as “the best ever” in the build-up to the final.

His sentiments were echoed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, who said the tournament showcased the best of the Arab world.

“We congratulate Qatar for hosting the best Fifa World Cup ever,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on Twitter.

“Your exceptional hospitality showcased authentic Arab culture and values to the world.

“Our teams gave their best in the World Cup with a distinctive Arab footprint.

“It was a well-deserved victory for Argentina.”

The next Fifa World Cup in 2026 will be hosted by three countries; the US, Mexico and Canada.