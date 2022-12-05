President Sheikh Mohamed to make official visit to Qatar today

Sheikh Mohamed will meet with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

President Sheikh Mohamed will visit Doha on Monday. Rashed Al Mansoori / Presidential Court
Dec 05, 2022
President Sheikh Mohamed will travel to Qatar on Monday for an official visit.

The president accepted an invitation from Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, state news agency Wam said.

The visit marks the first by Sheikh Mohamed since he became president earlier this year.

Sheikh Mohamed visits Qatar as it hosts the second round of the Fifa World Cup 2022 tournament - which has drawn in hundreds and thousands of fans and put the spotlight on the Gulf.

Updated: December 05, 2022, 7:02 AM
