President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Qatar on start of Fifa World Cup

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday congratulated emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim and his country on the start of the Fifa World Cup.

During a call between the two leaders, Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his best wishes to Sheikh Tamim and emphasised the UAE’s support for Doha in hosting a successful tournament, which he said represents a great achievement for Qatar and the Arab world.

Sheikh Tamim thanked Sheikh Mohamed and wished him good health and further progress and prosperity for the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Sunday attended the World Cup's opening game between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.

They were welcomed in Doha by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad, Deputy Ruler of Qatar.

Other guests at the match included King Abdullah of Jordan and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.